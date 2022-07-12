Three Titles Featuring BTS To Stream On Disney+

Three titles featuring K-pop superstar BTS will be available on Disney+ under a deal between the streamer and the entertainment company behind the group, the companies said on Tuesday.



The titles are 'BTS: Permission to Dance On Stage - LA', a 4K film featuring the band's live concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in November 2021, and 'In the Soop: Friendcation', a travel show starring BTS member V, Park Seo-jun of 'Itaewon Class' and 'Parasite' star Choi Woo-Shik among others, reports Yonhap.



The third one is 'BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star', a chronological documentary series that records the history of the band ranging from its debut in 2013 to present as K-pop icons.



The two companies said that they will release more programmes featuring Hybe artists, including BTS, on the streaming service later.



"Hybe came to introduce its high-quality content, which has been produced for fans who love music and artists for a long time, to many more global viewers through Disney's streaming service," Park Ji-won, CEO of Hybe, said, adding that he hopes this will be the start of a long-term collaboration with Disney.

