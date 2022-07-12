Tuesday, Jul 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Three Titles Featuring BTS To Stream On Disney+

Three titles featuring K-pop superstar BTS will be available on Disney+ under a deal between the streamer and the entertainment company behind the group, the companies said on Tuesday.

undefined
South Korean boy group BTS during a performance

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Jul 2022 4:44 pm

Three titles featuring K-pop superstar BTS will be available on Disney+ under a deal between the streamer and the entertainment company behind the group, the companies said on Tuesday.

The titles are 'BTS: Permission to Dance On Stage - LA', a 4K film featuring the band's live concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in November 2021, and 'In the Soop: Friendcation', a travel show starring BTS member V, Park Seo-jun of 'Itaewon Class' and 'Parasite' star Choi Woo-Shik among others, reports Yonhap.

The third one is 'BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star', a chronological documentary series that records the history of the band ranging from its debut in 2013 to present as K-pop icons.

The two companies said that they will release more programmes featuring Hybe artists, including BTS, on the streaming service later.

"Hybe came to introduce its high-quality content, which has been produced for fans who love music and artists for a long time, to many more global viewers through Disney's streaming service," Park Ji-won, CEO of Hybe, said, adding that he hopes this will be the start of a long-term collaboration with Disney.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment BTS Disney+ Parasite TV Show Park Seo-jun
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20: Nicholas Pooran’s 74 Not Out Helps West Indies Beat Bangladesh, Sweep Series 2-0

WI Vs BAN, 3rd T20: Nicholas Pooran’s 74 Not Out Helps West Indies Beat Bangladesh, Sweep Series 2-0

3rd T20: IND Aim For Clean Sweep Vs ENG

3rd T20: IND Aim For Clean Sweep Vs ENG