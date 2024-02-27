Art & Entertainment

‘The Regime’: Kate Winslet Opens Up On Reuniting With Hugh Grant At NY Premiere – View Pics

Kate Winslet and Hugh Grant and coming together in the new series on HBO Max ‘The Regime’. The two actors have worked before in ‘Sense And Sensibility’. Here’s what the actress has to say about working with her former co-star once again. Also, a few glimpses from the premiere.

Outlook Entertainment Desk

February 27, 2024

‘The Regime’ Premiere Photo: Evan Agostini
The who’s who of Hollywood came down for the New York premiere of HBO’s ‘The Regime’. The show, which premieres on Max on March 3, stars Kate Winslet, Hugh Grant and many others. Kate Winslet and Hugh Grant have worked together before as well in ‘Sense And Sensibility’.

When asked by Access Hollywood about how it was to reunite with her former co-star Hugh Grant, Kate Winslet said, “He kept saying to me, ‘How do you stay so calm, Winslet? How do you stay so calm? I envy your calm.’ And I said ‘Well, what’s the point in getting you know wound up or frustrated.’ And he was like, ‘Oh I know, dammit I need to be more like you.’ It was great,” she said. “But yeah, amazing to be back in front of a camera with him again and you know feel like I’ve kind of maybe earned my place at the table a little bit more alongside him.”

Well, the audiences are mighty excited to see the two of them come together onscreen for the 6-episodic show. Here are a few glimpses from the New York premiere of the show:

‘The Regime’ Premiere
‘The Regime’ Premiere Photo: Evan Agostini
Kate Winslet, left, Guillaume Gallienne and Andrea Riseborough attend the premiere of HBO’s ‘The Regime’ at the American Museum of Natural History in New York.

‘The Regime’ Premiere
‘The Regime’ Premiere Photo: Evan Agostini
Guillaume Gallienne attends the premiere of HBO’s ‘The Regime’ at the American Museum of Natural History in New York.

‘The Regime’ Premiere
‘The Regime’ Premiere Photo: Evan Agostini
Kate Winslet attends the premiere of HBO’s ‘The Regime’ at the American Museum of Natural History in New York.

‘The Regime’ Premiere
‘The Regime’ Premiere Photo: Evan Agostini
Martha Plimpton attends the premiere of HBO’s ‘The Regime’ at the American Museum of Natural History in New York.

‘The Regime’ Premiere
‘The Regime’ Premiere Photo: Evan Agostini
Director and executive producer Stephen Frears attends the premiere of HBO’s ‘The Regime’ at the American Museum of Natural History in New York.

‘The Regime’ Premiere
‘The Regime’ Premiere Photo: Evan Agostini
Sarita Choudhury attends the premiere of HBO’s ‘The Regime’ at the American Museum of Natural History in New York.

