‘The Regime’: Kate Winslet Opens Up On Reuniting With Hugh Grant At NY Premiere – View Pics

The who’s who of Hollywood came down for the New York premiere of HBO’s ‘The Regime’. The show, which premieres on Max on March 3, stars Kate Winslet, Hugh Grant and many others. Kate Winslet and Hugh Grant have worked together before as well in ‘Sense And Sensibility’.

When asked by Access Hollywood about how it was to reunite with her former co-star Hugh Grant, Kate Winslet said, “He kept saying to me, ‘How do you stay so calm, Winslet? How do you stay so calm? I envy your calm.’ And I said ‘Well, what’s the point in getting you know wound up or frustrated.’ And he was like, ‘Oh I know, dammit I need to be more like you.’ It was great,” she said. “But yeah, amazing to be back in front of a camera with him again and you know feel like I’ve kind of maybe earned my place at the table a little bit more alongside him.”

Well, the audiences are mighty excited to see the two of them come together onscreen for the 6-episodic show. Here are a few glimpses from the New York premiere of the show: