The Kashmir Narrative That Only Kashmiri Cinema Captures

On the other hand, the BJP-led Central government has been keen to redirect the interests of Bollywood towards the locales of J&K after the abrogation. While unveiling the J&K Film Policy 2024 at the J&K Film Conclave recently, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said, “J&K and cinema are a symbol of oneness and cannot be seen separately. They are a perfect match. For great filmmakers like Raj Kapoor and Yash Chopra, J&K was not only a shooting destination but also a cultural organism.” Incentivising film shoots for both domestic and international productions and promoting “film tourism” seems top priority. However, it remains to be seen whether this new policy will actually benefit the regional industry in producing more films in Kashmiri languages. According to Mushtaq, these moves are meant to sell the narrative of Kashmir’s ‘development’ elsewhere for the sake of votes. But they do little to address the woes of the regional industry.