Art & Entertainment

The Kashmir Narrative That Only Kashmiri Cinema Captures

While Bollywood capitalises on Kashmir, the regional film industry struggles to find financial support

A still from Valley of Saints by Musa Syeed
A still from 'Valley of Saints' by Musa Syeed Photo: IMDb
info_icon

This story was published as part of Outlook Magazine's 'Future Tense' issue, dated October 11, 2024. To read more stories from the Issue, click here.

“Do you believe there is still a demon here?” Asifa asks.

“No,” says Gulzar.

“So what’s the problem now?” she wonders.

“There are no more saints,” he quietly replies.

—Valley of Saints, 2012

The air in the Valley is besieged by the dust storm that the assembly elections have kicked up in the last month. Jammu & Kashmir sees its first assembly election in ten years—its significance tied to the rescinding of J&K’s special status after the abrogation of Article 370. Some are promising a return to normalcy; others say, it is already normal.

Where does one go to unearth the truth in a fragmented place? To a constellation of images; a metaphor. To find Kashmir, one must look in the fragments; not in reports, speeches or slogans. Kashmir changes, yet remains unchanged—and only cinema can grasp this flux.

Militarisation and political turbulence are enduring backdrops in the precious few Kashmiri films that have been made in the past seven decades. Valley of Saints (2012), directed by Musa Syeed, is set in the milieu of the 2010 unrest—following the staged encounter of three Kashmiri youths by the Indian armed forces in Baramulla. In a story about love and longing, the impasse becomes the barbed wire in which the protagonists are trapped.

Delhi LG Sanctions Prosecution Of Arundhati Roy Under UAPA - null
‘Kashmir Not Integral Part Of India’: What Is Arundhati Roy's 2010 Speech That Invoked UAPA

BY Outlook Web Desk

“No time for love”—a board reads, propped atop a shikara, steered along the Dal Lake by Gulzar (Gulzar Bhat), the pensive protagonist in Valley of Saints. The message stands in for the lingering sentiment in the film and its space—love is difficult to come by in a region so deeply embroiled in conflict. The Dal Lake, a central character in the narrative, is an allegory of Kashmir, both in its beauty and imperilment.

While J&K’s natural beauty has served as an aesthetic background in several Bollywood blockbusters, the region has a tragically underdeveloped homegrown film industry. Among the handful of Kashmiri filmmakers who have managed to produce these films, most belong to the Kashmiri diaspora, including Syeed who is American-born. Over the years, migration of the native Kashmiri population outside the Valley persists due to the never-ending political turmoil marring daily life. This underlying dilemma also determines the story in Valley of Saints. Exhausted with a life punctuated by curfews and violence, Gulzar wishes to run away from Kashmir with his childhood friend Afzal (Mohammed Afzal). But a new-found love holds him back. Ultimately, he must choose between chasing his dreams and staying behind.

Changing Times (Clockwise from top left) Screengrabs from Kashmir ki Kali; Mere Sanam; Article 370; and Operation Valentine - null
Movies And A Mirage: Kashmir Through The Bollywood Lens

BY Naseer Ganai

Some filmmakers did stay behind. But their choice came at a heavy cost. Aarshad Mushtaq, whose Akh Daleel Loolech (2006) was Kashmir’s first digital film, recalls how his announcement of the digital circulation of his film through VCDs and DVDs was derided. “It was very difficult to make films in Kashmir till 2000. Only after the onset of digitalisation did filmmaking become slightly accessible”, he says. When asked about the state of the Kashmiri film industry, he said, “In Kashmir, certain institutions are not allowed to grow at the level of policy making. The hidden agenda becomes clear when you see technical colleges coming up, which push the growth of a mechanical workforce. But liberal institutions that can foster critical thinking like art, theatre or film schools, are not met with the same enthusiasm by the government.”

Kashmir changes, yet remains unchanged—and only cinema can grasp this flux.

Mushtaq’s film is a historical drama set in the 19th century, based on the oppression of the local populace by Dogra rulers during a famine. Kashmiris struggled to cope with exorbitant taxes and bonded labour under their regime. Set against this backdrop is the love story of a village boy and a feudal landlord’s daughter. Mushtaq rues that there are no financial resources available to produce Kashmiri cinema. According to him, even centres set up by the government to support such efforts like Doordarshan, Radio Kashmir or Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, often assume the role of “censor boards” with local narratives. “The earliest Kashmiri language film, Mainz-Raat (1964), was directed by Jagi Rampaul, a Punjabi. How many Kashmiri filmmakers are provided financial assistance by the State? Any support comes with the expectation that no difficult questions will be asked in these films,” he says.

Former CM of J&K Mufti Mohammad Sayeed along with his daughter and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti. - null
Kashmir: Kings, Queens, Knights, And Pawns

BY Naseer Ganai

On the other hand, the BJP-led Central government has been keen to redirect the interests of Bollywood towards the locales of J&K after the abrogation. While unveiling the J&K Film Policy 2024 at the J&K Film Conclave recently, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said, “J&K and cinema are a symbol of oneness and cannot be seen separately. They are a perfect match. For great filmmakers like Raj Kapoor and Yash Chopra, J&K was not only a shooting destination but also a cultural organism.” Incentivising film shoots for both domestic and international productions and promoting “film tourism” seems top priority. However, it remains to be seen whether this new policy will actually benefit the regional industry in producing more films in Kashmiri languages. According to Mushtaq, these moves are meant to sell the narrative of Kashmir’s ‘development’ elsewhere for the sake of votes. But they do little to address the woes of the regional industry.

Poster of Aijaz Khan’s Hamid (2018)
Childhood Interrupted: Poster of Aijaz Khan’s Hamid (2018), the story of a Kashmiri boy’s wait for his disappeared father
info_icon

So far, the boost for Mumbai’s film fraternity has done little to heal the wounds that have festered in Kashmir’s association with cinema. Due to the rising militancy, cinema theatres across the region were shut down in 1989. With the burgeoning presence of the Indian armed forces, newer infrastructure was required to carry out military operations. As a result, many cinema theatres in J&K were converted into interrogation and detention centres and horror stories began to emerge from these sites, which were once a source of joy for Kashmiri people.

The Hindi films that were made on Kashmir in the following decades added further fuel to the fire. Films like Roja (1992), Mission Kashmir (2000), LOC Kargil (2003), Fanaa (2006) and more recent ones like Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019), Shikara (2020), The Kashmir Files (2022) and Article 370 (2024) have consistently galvanised the image of Kashmiri Muslims as terrorists. Vishal Bhardwaj’s Haider (2014), which attempts to capture the plight of Kashmiris with more nuance and sensitivity, has been a rare exception. While earlier Hindi cinema like Junglee (1961), Kashmir Ki Kali (1964), Kabhi Kabhi (1976) and Betaab (1983) exoticised the Valley and sanitised the location of its conflicts, the later films have demonised the local populace. This has led to further bitterness in the community and made them wary of Bollywood’s depiction of Kashmir.

Kashmir Is Back On The Cinema Map - null
Kashmir Is Back On The Cinema Map

BY IANS

Some Kashmiri filmmakers have tried to circumnavigate Kashmir’s political quagmire by making films that mimic Bollywood’s style of production. Their narratives are bereft of any engagement with the conflict and end up as B-grade movies with low production quality. Hussein Khan’s Kashmir Daily (2017), made in Hindi and Urdu, is one such example. Though well-intentioned in its attempt to address Kashmir’s internal struggles with unemployment and drug abuse, the film is not only abysmal in terms of its production, but also skewed in the region’s overarching representation. “The tragedy of Kashmiri cinema is that the few filmmakers who are attempting to produce films are not looking inwards at Kashmir’s rich literary and theatrical traditions for inspiration. Instead, they rely on news reportage and second-hand accounts to make films, which impacts the overall capability of such cinema to truly embody Kashmiri culture,” Mushtaq says.

However, there is some hope in the popularity of OTT platforms that have successfully transcended the barriers of language by offering world cinema to diverse audiences. Aamir Bashir’s Harud (2010), Danish Renzu’s Half Widow (2017), Aijaz Khan’s Hamid (2018) and Ashvin Kumar’s No Fathers in Kashmir (2019) work towards humanising the depiction of Kashmiris and treating the region’s complex socio-historical tapestry with respect. Limited censorship on these streaming platforms allows for greater artistic freedom and critical insight in such cinema. The narratives of these films rise above the hysteria of “Islamic terrorism”, which has otherwise become a staple in Bollywood’s imagination of Kashmir. Instead, a gentler, reflective film form is adopted, inspired from global film cultures like Iranian cinema. The deeply moving Kashmiri music in these movies speaks volumes about the collective memory and identity of a people who have lost so much across generations.

Such cinema is often characterised by uncertain and poignant endings. How much longer will Kashmiris suffer? What kind of futures can they imagine for themselves? What will bring a decisive end to the relentless turmoil? It is in these reflections that such films offer, where a new language of Kashmiri cinema is waiting to be born.

(This appeared in the print as 'Celluloid Blues')

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Who Is Abhimanyu Easwaran? The Indian Domestic Run-Machine Knocking On The Doors For Australian Tour
  2. Bangladesh Vs England Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch Match 6
  3. Australia Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, Women's T20 World Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch Match 5
  4. United States Vs United Arab Emirates Live Streaming, Namibia Tri-series Match 5: When, Where To Watch USA Vs UAE
  5. Pakistan Vs England Test Series: Jason Gillespie Defends Under-fire Pakistan Captain Shan Masood
Football News
  1. Rangers 1-4 Lyon: Alexandre Lacazette, Malick Fofana At The Double As Phillipe Clement's Men Are Outclassed
  2. Ferencvaros 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Postecoglou Hails Brennan Johnson And Mikey Moore
  3. Chelsea 4-2 Gent: Veiga, Dewsbury-Hall Off The Mark In Six-Goal Cracker
  4. FC Porto 3-3 Man United: Harry Maguire Salvages Point For 10-Man Red Devils
  5. UEFA Nations League: Lee Carsley Insists Harry Maguire's England Omission Not Due To Form
Tennis News
  1. Stan Wawrinka Reflects On 'Tough Year' After Reaching ATP 1000 Hard-court Milestone
  2. Coco Gauff Rallies Back Against Yuliia Starodubtseva To Reach China Open Semi-Final
  3. From Facing Jannik Sinner To Claiming Padel Medal: Aryan Goveas Courting Glory
  4. China Open: Alcaraz Lauds 'Beast' Sinner After Winning Beijing Classic
  5. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Topples Jannik Sinner In Beijing Epic
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Barzakh | A Short Story
  2. Why Is Kashmir Still Not ‘Humara’ In Slogans?
  3. Postcard From Kashmir
  4. Haryana Elections 2024 | Agnipath Scheme, Agniveers & Job Concerns
  5. Cabinet Approves Classical Language Status To Five Languages, Including Marathi And Bengali
Entertainment News
  1. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  2. The Kashmir Narrative That Only Kashmiri Cinema Captures
  3. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
  4. In The Shadows Of The Stars: A Photo Exhibition On Women Muqaish Artisans Of Lucknow
  5. Not Today Review: A Single Conversation Can Save a Life
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Tim Walz, JD Vance To Go Head-To-Head In VP Debate | Key Issues To Watch Out For
  2. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  3. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  4. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  5. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
World News
  1. British PM Starmer’s Freebies Row: Coldplay Concerts, Football Tickets And Luxury Perks
  2. UK To Return Chagos Island To Mauritius After 200 Years Of Occupation, Dispute And US Influence | Decoded
  3. Marburg Virus Outbreak In Rwanda Leaves 11 Dead | All About The Deadly Ebola-Like Virus
  4. Iran's 'Hit List' Rumours: Netanyahu And Defence Minister Among Key Targets In List Surfacing Online
  5. Flights Resume At Japan's Miyazaki Airport After WWII Bomb Explosion Causes Major Disruptions | Details
Latest Stories
  1. Mohammed Shami Hits Out On Reports Claiming Pacer Is Out Of BGT, Calls It 'Fake News'
  2. RG Kar Kolkata: Junior Medics Hold Mega Rally On 'Mahalaya', Fresh Row Over Statue Installation | Top Points
  3. Women's T20 WC: Google Doodle Honours Cricketers As Mega Event Kicks-Off In UAE
  4. Amid Medics' Stir For Safety, Doctor In Delhi Shot Dead By Teens At Hospital
  5. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 3, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  6. Sean 'Diddy' Combs Faces Over 120 Sexual Assault Lawsuits And Trafficking Charges: A Timeline of Allegations
  7. Navratri 2024: How Is The Festival Celebrated In Different Indian States?
  8. Middle-East Tensions: 8 Israeli Soldiers Killed In Lebanon; Central Beirut Hit Second Time In A Week | Key Points