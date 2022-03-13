The Kashmir Files Director Vivek Agnihotri Meets PM Narendra Modi

On Saturday, director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, his actor-wife Pallavi Joshi, and producer Abhishek Agarwal met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On Friday, their film 'The Kashmir Files' was released in theatres. Agarwal stated that Prime Minister Modi praised the film.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh released photos from the meeting on Saturday evening. Agarwal also shared photos on Twitter and praised the Prime Minister for his 'appreciation.' “It was a pleasure to meet our Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi Ji. What makes it more special is his appreciation and noble words about #TheKashmirFiles. We've never been prouder to produce a film. Thank you Modi Ji @narendramodi @vivekagnihotri #ModiBlessedTKF,” Agarwal wrote in his tweet.

Agnihotri retweeted him and wrote, “I am so glad for you @AbhishekOfficl you have shown the courage to produce the most challenging truth of Bharat. #TheKashmirFiles screenings in USA proved the changing mood of the world in the leadership of @narendramodi."

Anupam Kher and Darshan Kumaar both feature in 'Kashmir Files.' The film is based on the 1990s evacuation and killings of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley.

The Kashmir Files grossed 3.55 crores on its first day of release on March 11. Taran Adarsh, a film critic and business expert, also posted the data on Twitter. He stated that despite minimal exposure, the picture has performed well at the box office (630 screens).

Meanwhile, the state of Haryana has ruled that 'The Kashmir Files' would be tax-free. According to an official notification issued by the Excise and Taxation Department on Friday, the order will be in effect for six months beginning today.