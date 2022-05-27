Friday, May 27, 2022
The Gateway Of India Lights Up With Rifts To Mark The Launch Of 'Stranger Things' Season 4

Netflix's original drama, 'Stranger Things's' volume 1 released on May 27. To celebrate the launch, the Gateway of India was lit up in a way matching the plot of the show.

Stranger Things Instagram/ @strangerthingstv

27 May 2022

The fourth and last season of Netflix’s ‘Stranger Things’ premiered on the streaming platform on May 27 after long wait of nearly three years. The season is split into two volumes, and volume one consisting of 7 episodes is now streaming. The second volume will stream from July 1 onwards. In order to celebrate the launch of the volume one, Gateway of India in Mumbai was lit up hours before it premiered. 

According to the Hindustan Times, the iconic landmark showed a larger than life projection of the show’s theme. The monument matched the plot, wherein a rift is created between our world and a parallel universe ‘Upside Down’, by displaying rifts on it with the help of projection mapping. It then showed the images of the lead cast along with some scenes from the show. Several fans were seen clicking pictures of the landmark. 

The Gateway of India was amongst 15 prominent monuments from nearly 14 countries that were scheduled to display the rifts to celebrate the launch of ‘Stranger Things’. Other monuments included the Empire State Building in New York, Malecon Barranquilla in Colombia and the Wawel Castle in Krakow. 

Besides English, the sci-fi horror drama is available in three Indian languages, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The synopsis of season 4 is stated as, "It’s been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time – and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down."

