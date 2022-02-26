The Comeback Of The ‘Dhak Dhak’ Girl Madhuri Dixit

Former superstar and Bollywood's leading lady Madhuri Dixit has had a long and memorable journey in Hindi cinema. And now, she is back on screen with a realistic portrayal of Anamika Anand in what is being touted as her 'comeback' show on Netflix, ‘The Fame Game’. The character is close to Madhuri's real life--Anamika is a wife, mother and superstar. So what is it that is so different in Anamika’s life? As Madhuri puts it, “Anamika’ life is very different from mine. Her relationship with people around her is very different from what I share with my kids and my mother.”

As one matures and plays different characters, Madhuri feels that the pressure automatically lessens because you are no more trying to prove anything to anybody. Making a comeback with web shows was a different ride for her. She says, “Working in a web show is very different because when you do a feature film it is a two or maximum two-and-a-half-hour duration and you have to play your character quickly through that. And not just the length, the treatment is very different too. When you are doing a series, you can take time in developing a character and not just you, but the characters around you who influence you. They have their own stories and you are also aware of their backstories and they relate to you. So, you can create a whole new world which sucks people into it.”

Madhuri plays the role of Anamika Anand in her new web series 'The Fame Game'

The world that Madhuri belongs to is very similar to the character she plays. The show starts with actress Anamika Anand going missing. She is famous and she has a perfect family. Life looks perfect on the outside. But what actually goes on behind the veneer is revealed when one fine day she just disappears. Talking about making a comeback with a web show, Madhuri says, “Actually, the web series format gives you the time to develop each character and then create that whole atmosphere where people would like to see what happens to this character. But everything said and done, what we finally do is act. The craft doesn’t change much.”

Making a comeback with OTT

What Madhuri cares about the most is her craft so whether it is the big screen, it doesn’t really make a difference to her. She says, “The screen in your house, the TV, the iPad or the phone, how people consume content will be up to them and whether I am on the big screen which I have been for the past forty years, it doesn’t matter. I actually don’t differentiate between screens because my craft is my craft and telling stories is something that I love to do and when you are on big screen, I think the constraints are way more because it has to be commercially viable and there are so many dictates that comes to you saying that the film has to be successful and all the pressures of making a successful film is very different from what you do when you do something for OTT.”

Are Netflix and other OTT platforms more democratic than films? | Credit: AP Photos

There is no doubt that OTT is a democratic platform. With no pressure from the box office, artists can tell stories in unique ways and experiment with formats to create beautiful content. “Here on OTT, you can reach out to so many people, not only in this country but around 199 countries. And it is also going to be dubbed in so many different languages. It is going to be subtitled too. You can tell your stories the way you want to and that is the kind of freedom the digital platform gives.”

OTT has introduced the audience and the craftsmen to different cultures and stories from their own hometowns. Madhuri explains that emotion is something that is universal whether it is a Korean drama or a Spanish film. For the craftsman too, OTT gives a huge exposure because you are introduced to different cultures and filmmaking. “OTT is like a cultural hub and the reach is phenomenal," Madhuri adds.

Ageism in Bollywood

When it comes to agism it is great to see that filmmakers are making different kinds of films revolving around women of different ages. Fame Game talks about the harsh truths that exist in the entertainment industry. The OTT platform is definitely breaking the stereotype. “Not just ageism, even women in films, the roles are completely changing. The digital platform has brought about this sensibility where an actress is playing a character and not just a lover or a victim. There are different layers to her character. “Initially when woman-oriented films were made, it used to be just revenge drama. But today when I look around, I can see movies being made on a sportswoman, woman mathematician and so much more. The woman and her role and her achievements are getting reflected in today’s movies. She is a character today and a very important character. Sometimes she is a career woman, sometimes she is a homemaker who has aspirations in life. She is sometimes in a field where she is trying to break the glass ceiling. So, there are so many stories to be told about women and it is a great time to be a part of the film industry.”

Fame is not glamorous, fame is dangerous

Madhuri explains that fame can be really dangerous. It is important, but when it becomes the only thing in your life, then it can become a dangerous game. “What path one takes to achieve fame is also very important. How you treat fame is a tricky thing because that is how fame is going to treat you back. And that is why it is ’Fame Game’. The series beautifully shows how Anamika Anand has this glittery life of a superstar and one day she just disappears into the unknown!”