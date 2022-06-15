Wednesday, Jun 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Thavil Artist R Karunamoorthy No More

Renowned Thavil artist R Karunamoorthy, who played a major role in popularising the barrel-shaped percussion instrument at the 'Nagaswara Kacheri', died due to stomach-related ailments at a private hospital in Kochi on Wednesday, his family said.

Thavil Artist R Karunamoorthy No More
R Karunamoorthy Malyalam Samayam

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Jun 2022 10:40 pm

Renowned Thavil artist R Karunamoorthy, who played a major role in popularising the barrel-shaped percussion instrument at the 'Nagaswara Kacheri', died due to stomach-related ailments at a private hospital in Kochi on Wednesday, his family said. He was 53. Hailing from Vaikom in Kottayam district, Karunamoorthy has performed in many venues in the country and abroad, winning the hearts of traditional music lovers. 

Karunamoorthy was bestowed with the prestigious honour 'Asthana Vidwan' of Kanchi Kamakoti Peetam for his meritorious service to traditional Indian Music.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and state Culture Minister Saji Cheriyan condoled the demise of Karunamoorthy. 

[With inputs from PTI]

Related stories

Religious Belief And Communalism Are Two Different Things, Says Kerala CM Vijayan

Kerala CM Inaugurates Cancer Research Centre In Kochi

Tags

Art & Entertainment R Karunamoorthy Kerala Kerala Government Kottayam Kochi Instrumentalist Music Instrument Musician
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

SL Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Preview, Streaming

SL Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Preview, Streaming

With Struggle Of Livelihood, Migrant Workers Refuse To Leave Kashmir Valley Despite Targeted Killings

With Struggle Of Livelihood, Migrant Workers Refuse To Leave Kashmir Valley Despite Targeted Killings