What Made Apara Mehta Initially 'Sceptical' About The Supernatural Fantasy Genre

Known for her work in 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', Apara, who essays the role of Yogini Kapila in 'Suhagan Chudail', shared: "Initially, I was a bit sceptical since I have never done a supernatural fantasy genre before. However, having worked with the wonderful team and especially Nia Sharma, who is very dear to me, I knew this show was extraordinary, which convinced me to take it on." Detailing her role, she added: "I am playing the role of Yogini, who will support Deeya in fighting against Nishigandha’s evil schemes. My look in this show is very different from anything I’ve done before, it is a grey attire in a salt and pepper look, a completely new appearance for me."