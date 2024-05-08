Television

Shraddha Arya To Not Quit 'Kundali Bhagya' After Four Year Leap? Here's What We Know

A recent report has revealed that Shraddha Arya will not be quitting 'Kundali Bhagya' and will be a part of the leap. Here's what we know.

Advertisement

Instagram
Shraddha Arya Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Popular television serial, ‘Kundali Bhagya’, has been in the headlines after news of its low TRP ratings started surfacing on social media. Fans took to social media to speculate that the serial might take a generational leap to deal with the low TRPs. Amidst this row, multiple reports of several actors quitting the show surfaced on the internet. A report had revealed that Shraddha Arya had joined the bandwagon and would be exiting the show, however, the latest development speaks otherwise.

According to multiple reports, it was speculated that Shraddha Arya will also be leaving the show. However, a latest report by TellyChakkar reveals that the actor will continue to be a part of ‘Kundali Bhagya’ even after the leap. The show originally premiered with Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Manit Joura in the lead roles. The show took a leap and introduced Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, and Baseer Ali in the second generation. While the previous actors left the show, Arya chose to stay. In the meantime, she has not issued an official statement regarding this.

Advertisement

Recent reports have revealed that Sayyad will be leaving ‘Kundali Bhagya’ as she is expecting her first child with her husband. On the other hand, it has been speculated that Ali will also leave the show as he is not happy with how his character is progressing in the show. It is believed that he is currently serving his notice period. It was also rumoured that Kalnawat would also quit, but the actor recently took to his Instagram Stories to quash the rumours. He wrote, “Do not pay attention to the rumours spreading around! I am not leaving the show! Rajveer is here to stay in your hearts!”

Advertisement

There has been no official statement from the makers of ‘Kundali Bhagya’ as of now.  

Paras Kalnawat - Instagram
Paras Kalnawat On Rumours Of Him Quitting 'Kundali Bhagya': Rajveer Is Here To Stay In Your Hearts

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J P Nadda, Amit Malviya Summoned By Bengaluru Police Over Social Media Post
  2. Tripura CM Urges Railway Min To Expedite Resumption Of Goods Train Services
  3. SC May Pass Order On Interim Bail To Kejriwal On May 10: Justice Sanjiv Khanna
  4. Uttarakhand Forest Fires: State Govt Says Only 0.1% Wildlife Cover Burning, SC Asks For Better Measures
  5. Coaching Class Owner Loses Rs 1.88 Crore To Stock Trading WhatsApp Group Scam
Entertainment News
  1. Undying Love For Supernatural Stories Sustains TV Universe Of 'Dayans' & 'Chudails'
  2. Taylor Swift's Beau Travis Kelce Lands Maiden Big Role In Ryan Murphy’s ‘Grotesquerie’
  3. For Sanjeeda Shaikh, Playing Waheeda In 'Heeramandi' Was 'Challenging But Fun'
  4. Shraddha Arya To Not Quit 'Kundali Bhagya' After Four Year Leap? Here's What We Know
  5. Anshula Kapoor Savours Her Paris Holiday, Kisses Her 'Happy Place' Partner Rohan Thakkar
Sports News
  1. SRH Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Live Updates: Rain Threatens Play Between Sunrisers Hyderabad And Lucknow Super Giants
  2. Coco Gauff Feels Olympic Medal Is 'Equal To Grand Slams', Gears Up For First Appearance
  3. World Olympic Qualifier Wrestling, India Preview: Last Shot At Paris For Aman, Deepak
  4. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Real Madrid Ready For Champions League 2nd Leg SF Against Bayern
  5. NBA: Doncic Admits 'I've Got To Be Better' After Mavericks Go Down In Oklahoma
World News
  1. Singapore’s Indian-Origin Former Minister's Corruption Trial Set For Aug-Sept
  2. Chinese Warships Have Been Docked In Cambodia For 5 Months, But Government Says It's Not Permanent
  3. Severe Storms Ravage Michigan, Threatening Millions Across Eastern US
  4. Dozens Still Missing After Monday's South Africa Building Collapse. 7 Confirmed Dead
  5. NYC Mayor Eric Adams Pledges $5,000 Reward To Catch War Memorial Vandals
Latest Stories
  1. Election 2024 LIVE: Karnataka Police Summons BJP Chief Nadda, Amit Malviya Over Social Media Post
  2. Who Is Sam Pitroda, Called 'American Uncle' By PM Modi Amid 'Racist' Remark Row
  3. Ignatius Jones Dies At 67: ‘Jimmy And The Boys’ Lead Vocalist Passes Away In Philippines
  4. Haryana: BJP-Led Govt On Shaky Ground, No More A Majority | Know What's Happening & How Numbers Are Stacked
  5. Weather Wrap: Delhi Logs Season's Hottest Day, Rain Fury Kills 7 In Hyderabad; Heatwave Alert In Kerala
  6. IPL 2024 Playoffs Qualification Scenarios: A Look At Each Team's Chances
  7. Diljit Dosanjh Finally REACTS To Rapper Nseeb's 'You Are Not Punjab' Post
  8. Today's Sports News LIVE Updates: Real Madrid Ready For Champions League 2nd Leg SF Against Bayern