Recent reports have revealed that Sayyad will be leaving ‘Kundali Bhagya’ as she is expecting her first child with her husband. On the other hand, it has been speculated that Ali will also leave the show as he is not happy with how his character is progressing in the show. It is believed that he is currently serving his notice period. It was also rumoured that Kalnawat would also quit, but the actor recently took to his Instagram Stories to quash the rumours. He wrote, “Do not pay attention to the rumours spreading around! I am not leaving the show! Rajveer is here to stay in your hearts!”