Popular television serial, ‘Kundali Bhagya’, has been in the headlines after news of its low TRP ratings started surfacing on social media. Fans took to social media to speculate that the serial might take a generational leap to deal with the low TRPs. Amidst this row, multiple reports of several actors quitting the show surfaced on the internet. A report had revealed that Shraddha Arya had joined the bandwagon and would be exiting the show, however, the latest development speaks otherwise.
According to multiple reports, it was speculated that Shraddha Arya will also be leaving the show. However, a latest report by TellyChakkar reveals that the actor will continue to be a part of ‘Kundali Bhagya’ even after the leap. The show originally premiered with Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, and Manit Joura in the lead roles. The show took a leap and introduced Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, and Baseer Ali in the second generation. While the previous actors left the show, Arya chose to stay. In the meantime, she has not issued an official statement regarding this.
Recent reports have revealed that Sayyad will be leaving ‘Kundali Bhagya’ as she is expecting her first child with her husband. On the other hand, it has been speculated that Ali will also leave the show as he is not happy with how his character is progressing in the show. It is believed that he is currently serving his notice period. It was also rumoured that Kalnawat would also quit, but the actor recently took to his Instagram Stories to quash the rumours. He wrote, “Do not pay attention to the rumours spreading around! I am not leaving the show! Rajveer is here to stay in your hearts!”
There has been no official statement from the makers of ‘Kundali Bhagya’ as of now.