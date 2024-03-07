Shraddha Arya Credits Dheeraj Dhoopar For Her Style Inspiration

Actress Shraddha Arya praised her 'Kundali Bhagya' ex-co-star Dheeraj Dhoopar for his stylish outfits on screen and off screen, professing how he always encouraged her to be on top of her fashion game.

During a Zee event, Shraddha, who plays Preeta in 'Kundali Bhagya' clinched the title of 'Most Stylish Woman'.