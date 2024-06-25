In a video shared by Kapil Sharma, the comedian revealed that his team had to chase Aamir Khan for six months to get him on the show. He also revealed that after they shot the episode, Khan had to chase the team for two months to see the final video. He said, “When we would come on TV, we would shoot 8 episodes in a month. But this time, we shot one episode, featuring Aamir Khan, for over 8 months. Initially, we ran after him to shoot the episode for six months, then he ran after us for 2 months to show him the episode and how it turned out. But that episode was really appreciated.”