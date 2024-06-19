Kartik Aaryan's Mother Wishes For A Doctor Daughter-In-Law; Actor Gets Nervous On Stage With Kapil Sharma

On Wednesday, the makers shared the promo for the upcoming episode, promising a blast of comedy and entertainment. In the clip, Kartik says, "I have never been as nervous as I am today." The host, Kapil Sharma, responds, "That's because your mom might say something." Kartik's mother then says, "I will speak the truth and nothing but the truth." Kapil adds, turning towards the audience where Kartik's father and sister are sitting, "Hearing this line, Kartik's father's lips dried up, hoping she doesn't say anything about him."