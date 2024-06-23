Aamir Khan Visits Mahatma Gandhi's Ashram In Sevagram, Talks About Bapu's 'Great Influence' On Him

Sevagram, located in Maharashtra, is the place of Mahatma Gandhi's ashram, and his residence from 1936 till his death in 1948. After Sabarmati, Sevagram Ashram holds immense importance as it was the residence of Mahatma Gandhi. Talking to mediapersons, Aamir, said: "I have come for the first time in Sevagram. There is a magical energy over here. I have been a follower of Bapuji, and his thoughts had a great influence on me. I am very happy that I have come to a place where he has spent time and days. The things he had used... seeing them felt great which I can't express in words. It's a really wonderful place."