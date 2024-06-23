Art & Entertainment

Aamir Khan Visits Mahatma Gandhi's Ashram In Sevagram, Talks About Bapu's 'Great Influence' On Him

Bollywood's perfectionist Aamir Khan on Sunday visited Sevagram in Maharashtra for the first time, and said how he has been an ardent follower of Mahatma Gandhi while also underlining the Father of the Nation's influence on him.

Instagram
Aamir Khan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Bollywood's perfectionist Aamir Khan on Sunday visited Sevagram in Maharashtra for the first time, and said how he has been an ardent follower of Mahatma Gandhi while also underlining the Father of the Nation's influence on him.

Sevagram, located in Maharashtra, is the place of Mahatma Gandhi's ashram, and his residence from 1936 till his death in 1948. After Sabarmati, Sevagram Ashram holds immense importance as it was the residence of Mahatma Gandhi. Talking to mediapersons, Aamir, said: "I have come for the first time in Sevagram. There is a magical energy over here. I have been a follower of Bapuji, and his thoughts had a great influence on me. I am very happy that I have come to a place where he has spent time and days. The things he had used... seeing them felt great which I can't express in words. It's a really wonderful place."

Aamir, who first appeared on the screen at the age of eight in the 1973 movie 'Yaadon Ki Baaraat', marked his leading role opposite Juhi Chawla in the 1988 tragic romance 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak'. He then went on to star in movies like 'Dil', 'Afsana Pyaar Ka', 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar', 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke', 'Andaz Apna Apna', 'Rangeela', 'Akele Hum Akele Tum', 'Raja Hindustani', 'Ishq', 'Ghulam', 'Sarfarosh', 'Rang De Basanti', 'Taare Zameen Par', 'Fanaa'. Aamir has also delivered more hits, like 'Dhoom 3', and 'PK'. However, his movies like 'Thugs of Hindostan', 'Laal Singh Chaddha' received mixed reviews from critics.

The actor recently produced 'Laapataa Ladies'. The comedy drama is directed by his ex-wife Kiran Rao. It stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam and Ravi Kishan, and tells the story of two young newly-wed brides who get exchanged during a train ride to their husband's homes. He next as 'Sitaare Zameen Par' in the pipeline. The sports drama is directed by R.S. Prasanna, and produced by Aamir and Kiran.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Plus One: Black Flags Waved At Kerala Education Minister
  2. UGC NET 2024 Paper Leak: CBI Team In Bihar Allegedly Attacked By Mob Of Locals
  3. India News June 23 Highlights: NEET UG 2024 Controversy, Kejriwal's Bail & More
  4. Water Crisis In Greater Noida: Residents Line Up With Buckets Amid Water Shortage, Video Goes Viral
  5. ‘So Why Am I Sad?’: Rahul Gandhi's ‘Thank You’ Letter To Wayanad Voters
Entertainment News
  1. Theme Song Of Prabhas-Deepika Padukone-Starrer 'Kalki 2898 AD' To Be Unveiled In Mathura
  2. Shatrughan Sinha And Poonam Sinha Leave For Sonakshi-Zaheer Wedding; Say 'Thank You' To Paps
  3. Anupam Kher Thanks Mumbai Police After Two Arrested In Connection With Burglary At His Office
  4. 'Munjya' Crosses Rs 80 Crore-Mark At Box Office
  5. Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal Are Married; Check Out FIRST Wedding Pics Of The Newlyweds
Sports News
  1. Brazil V Costa Rica Preview, Copa America: Prediction, Key Players, Head To Head
  2. Queen's Club Championship Final: Tommy Paul Races To Title With Straight-Sets Win
  3. German Open Final: Jessica Pegula Fights Back To Earn Maiden Grass-court Title
  4. Andy Murray To Miss Wimbledon After Spinal Surgery
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Max Verstappen Wins F1 Spanish Grand Prix; India-W Sweep South Africa-W 3-0 In ODI
World News
  1. Hind Rajab's Family Car Was Fired By Israeli Tank From Just Few Metres Away: Investigation
  2. 4 Killed After Ukrainian Drone And Missile Attack in Russia, Crime; Fresh Russian Bombing In Kharkiv Kills 1
  3. Ruling PML-N Accepts All Demands Of Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari-Led PPP: Report
  4. Gaza Death Toll Crosses 37,000 As Qatar, Egypt, US Work To 'Bridge The Gap' Between Israel-Hamas For Truce
  5. Coffee Recall Issued Over Botulism Concerns – What You Need To Know
Latest Stories
  1. NEET-PG 2024 Postponed To Maintain 'Sanctity' Of The Examination Process
  2. CBI To Probe Into Alleged Irregularities Linked To NEET UG Exam, Says Education Ministry
  3. NEET Row: Rahul Gandhi Terms PM Modi-led Govt ‘Incompetent’, ‘Biggest Threat To Future Of Students’
  4. NEET UG Retest 2024: 1563 Students To Appear In Exam Across 7 Centres Today; NTA, MoE Officials To Be Present | Top Points
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Max Verstappen Wins F1 Spanish Grand Prix; India-W Sweep South Africa-W 3-0 In ODI
  6. India News June 23 Highlights: NEET UG 2024 Controversy, Kejriwal's Bail & More
  7. Sara Ali Khan Turns Emotional Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: There Are So Many Memories
  8. Afghanistan Vs Australia, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Naib-Powered AFG Pull Off Historic 21-Run Win Over AUS