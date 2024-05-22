Television

Gurmeet Choudhary Hasn’t Eaten Samosa In 14 Years; 'That's The Dedication It Takes To Maintain My Physique'

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary spoke about the kind of dedication it takes to maintain his physique and revealed he has not eaten a samosa in 14 years.

Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary Photo: Instagram
Actor Gurmeet Choudhary spoke about the kind of dedication it takes to maintain his physique and revealed he has not eaten a samosa in 14 years.

Gurmeet took to Instagram on Wednesday, where he shared pictures of his perfectly chiseled body and washboard abs.

For the caption, he wrote: “It's been 14 years since I last ate a samosa, even though I love them! That's the kind of dedication it takes to maintain my physique. Filming almost every day, yet never forgetting my workouts and diet. & Stay focused, stay committed!”

Gurmeet is not just an actor but also a trained martial artist. Born in Bhagalpur, Bihar, Gurmeet shot to fame after portraying Lord Rama in the show 'Ramayan'. He was then seen in shows such as 'Geet - Hui Sabse Parayi', 'Punar Vivaah - Zindagi Milegi Dobara'.

He was seen in reality shows such as 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5' and 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5'. In 2015, he made his Bollywood debut with 'Khamoshiyan'. He was then seen in films such as 'Wajah Tum Ho' and 'Paltan' to name a few.

