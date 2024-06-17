Digangana Suryavanshi Rubbishes Cheating Allegation By 'Showstopper' Makers, Files Defamation Case

Digangana's lawyer, Rajendra Mishra also issued a statement where said that Digangana got Akshay Kumar’s approval to come on board as a presenter for 'Showstopper' under a business deal with Manish. He also said that all the allegations made against his client are ''absolutely baseless and an outcome of someone’s criminal intention and trying to cover up their own shortcomings''. It also stated that Digangana has known Manish for seven years and she is an actress on his series ‘Showstopper’. ''When Manish was in a situation where he clearly couldn’t help himself, he asked for help from our client and proposed a business deal where his team had executed an MOU between him and our client. Strangely, Manish Harishankar doesn't understand that extortion doesn't happen in legal binding; it's called business, under the terms of the MOU. Our client had got a presenter on board, and honoured her side of the commitment,'' read the statement.