Delhi Police Visit 'TMKOC' Sets To Question Actors Regarding Gurucharan Singh 'Sodhi' Missing Case

A source told News18 that a group of police officers recently visited the set of the beloved comedy show regarding Singh’s disappearance. They interviewed his former co-stars in an effort to uncover his whereabouts. “This week Delhi Police visited our sets and spoke with the actors who were in touch with Gurucharan Singh. Everyone has co-operated well with the police,” the source close to the production informed the outlet. The insider further added, “Also, there were some rumours related to Gurucharan Singh’s payments being due from the production house. But, the police found that the payment of the actor was cleared long ago.”