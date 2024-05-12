Television

Delhi Police Visit 'TMKOC' Sets To Question Actors Regarding Gurucharan Singh 'Sodhi' Missing Case

Delhi Police officials have visited the set of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' while probing into the disappearance of Gurucharan Singh.

Gurucharan Singh Photo: X
Delhi Police officials have recently paid a visit to the set of the renowned television series ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ regarding the alleged “kidnapping case” filed following the disappearance of one of its beloved actors, Gurucharan Singh.

Singh, adored by fans for his portrayal of Roshan Singh Sodhi, has been missing since April 22.

A source told News18 that a group of police officers recently visited the set of the beloved comedy show regarding Singh’s disappearance. They interviewed his former co-stars in an effort to uncover his whereabouts. “This week Delhi Police visited our sets and spoke with the actors who were in touch with Gurucharan Singh. Everyone has co-operated well with the police,” the source close to the production informed the outlet. The insider further added, “Also, there were some rumours related to Gurucharan Singh’s payments being due from the production house. But, the police found that the payment of the actor was cleared long ago.”

Meanwhile, Sohil Ramani, who is affiliated with the show, also confirmed the visit of Delhi Police investigators while speaking to the media. “As a part of their investigation, Delhi Police had visited our set. They went back assured that there were no dues from our end towards Gurucharan Singh. We continue to pray for his well being and hope he is found soon.”

Gurucharan Singh with 'TMKOC' cast - Instagram
Gurucharan Singh Missing Case: 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Cast, Family And Friends To Be Questioned-Report

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The actor, who has become a household name, was supposed to board a flight from Delhi to Mumbai at 8:30 PM on April 22. However, he neither boarded the plane nor returned home. Furthermore, his phone has been unreachable since then. Subsequently, his father, Hargit Singh, filed a police complaint, resulting in the registration of a case under IPC Section 365 (kidnapping). The police are actively investigating the matter.

In the meantime, numerous co-stars of Singh from TMKOC, such as Jennifer Mistry, Samay Shah, and Mandar Chandwadkar, as well as the show’s producer, Asit Modi, have voiced their worry over his disappearance, expressing hopes for his well-being and safe return.

Gurucharan Singh with his father, Harjit - null
Hargit Singh, Father Of 'TMKOC' Fame Gurucharan Singh 'Sodhi', Talks About Missing Son: Sab Bohot Pareshaan Hai

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

