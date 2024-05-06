Hargit Singh, Father Of 'TMKOC' Fame Gurucharan Singh 'Sodhi', Talks About Missing Son: Sab Bohot Pareshaan Hai

Gurucharan Singh, renowned for his portrayal of Roshan Singh Sodhi in the long-standing beloved sitcom ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,’ was supposed to board a flight from Delhi to Mumbai at 8:30 PM on April 22. However, he neither arrived in Mumbai nor returned home. His phone has been switched off since then. Soon after, the actor’s father filed a police complaint, resulting in a case under IPC Section 365 (abduction) being registered. The police are currently investigating the matter, while his family, friends, and colleagues fervently hope for his safe return.