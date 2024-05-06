Hargit Singh, Father Of 'TMKOC' Fame Gurucharan Singh 'Sodhi', Talks About Missing Son: Sab Bohot Pareshaan Hai

‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ actor Gurucharan Singh has been missing since April 22. His father, Hargit Singh, recently expressed the entire family’s eagerness for his return. In a conversation with The Times of India, the concerned father expressed his worry for his son and shared his distress.
He said, “What has happened is very shocking, we don’t know how to deal with it. Hum sab bohot pareshaan hai (We are very troubled) and are eagerly waiting for some update from the police. Hum uske wapas aane ka intezaar kar rahe hai (We are awaiting his return).”
The actor, a day before his disappearance, posted a photo on Instagram with his father, extending birthday wishes. Speaking about this, Hargit Singh said, “There were no celebrations as such, but we were at home together, and it felt nice. The next day, he was supposed to travel to Mumbai.”
The actor’s friend Bhakti Soni, who was waiting for him at Mumbai Airport on April 22nd, informed the news portal that despite numerous attempts to reach him, she couldn’t get in touch, and eventually presumed that he must have had a change of plans. It was only later that she discovered Gurucharan was missing.
Gurucharan Singh, renowned for his portrayal of Roshan Singh Sodhi in the long-standing beloved sitcom ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah,’ was supposed to board a flight from Delhi to Mumbai at 8:30 PM on April 22. However, he neither arrived in Mumbai nor returned home. His phone has been switched off since then. Soon after, the actor’s father filed a police complaint, resulting in a case under IPC Section 365 (abduction) being registered. The police are currently investigating the matter, while his family, friends, and colleagues fervently hope for his safe return.