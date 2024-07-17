'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Sai Ketan Rao Hurls Chair At Lovekesh Kataria Amidst Heated Argument

Reacting to the video, fans started taking sides. One fan said, “Sai lost his cool after Kataria used a foul word for Sai’s mother which no one in this world will tolerate, these sorts of things shouldn’t be sensationalized like you guys are doing, strict action should be taken against Kataria for disrespecting someone’s mother.” A second fan commented, “Sai be strong. Ganpati Bappa will always protect you.” A third fan mentioned, “We support #lovekataria because he is more sensible in this fight than saiketan.”