'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Sai Ketan Rao Hurls Chair At Lovekesh Kataria Amidst Heated Argument

As ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ progresses with every week, the show gets more dramatic and chaotic. After the fight between Armaan Malik and Vishal Pandey, a new fight erupted in the house. In the latest episode of the controversial reality show, Sai Ketan Rao and Lovekesh Kataria were seen hurling abuses at each other.
In a video shared by JioCinema on their official X (formerly known as Twitter) account, Sai Ketan Rao and Lovekesh Kataria are seen fighting each other. A fight broke out between them over a comment. Initially, Kataria called out Sana for flipping her stance. At this point, Rao interjected in between and asked him not to speak in between. Amidst this, the tension escalated, and they started hurling abuses at each other.
Take a look at the video here.
Rao was seen losing his temper and he even threw a chair in Kataria’s direction. Ranvir Shorey tried to come between them to diffuse the tension. But he was seen taking his shirt off and walking towards Kataria. The video has fetched over 57K views.
Reacting to the video, fans started taking sides. One fan said, “Sai lost his cool after Kataria used a foul word for Sai’s mother which no one in this world will tolerate, these sorts of things shouldn’t be sensationalized like you guys are doing, strict action should be taken against Kataria for disrespecting someone’s mother.” A second fan commented, “Sai be strong. Ganpati Bappa will always protect you.” A third fan mentioned, “We support #lovekataria because he is more sensible in this fight than saiketan.”
‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ is becoming one of the most-watched reality shows on television. After Chandrika Dixit Gera’s eviction, the show got Adnaan Shaikh as the wild card contestant, but he was eliminated in a day as he shared outside information with the contestants.