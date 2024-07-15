‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ has become one of the most talked about reality shows on Indian television. As the show entered its fourth week, a new elimination took place over the weekend. Chandrika Gera Dixit, famously known as Vada Pav Girl, is the fifth contestant to be evicted from the Anil Kapoor-hosted show. Prior to her eviction, Neeraj Goyat, Payal Malik, Poulomi Das, and Munisha Khatwani have also been evicted.
On the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Chandrika Gera Dixit was scolded by host Anil Kapoor. The social media personality has faced immense scrutiny in the ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ house. Recently, she was slammed for her comments on Vishal Pandey. She was calling him names after he had commented on Kritika Malik. Kapoor slammed her for spreading negativity in the house among the contestants against Pandey.
The social media shot to fame when the Delhi Municipal Corporation threatened to take her cart away. In an earlier interview with The Indian Express, she had said, “It wasn’t like mine was the only cart in Delhi! I can’t stand anything wrong. When only my cart was threatened to be taken away multiple times, I just couldn’t take it and took action in my own capacity. Now it is all fine, but if there arises any problem again, I will fight, I won’t back down.”
Dixit was also under the radar when she spun false stories about Sai Ketan Rao. While she was praised by the contestants for her cooking, she was also at loggerheads with many due to her personality. She entered the show intending to create a new identity for herself but she left on a sour note with many calling her out for her hypocrisy.