Television

'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Chandrika Gera Dixit AKA Vada Pav Girl Gets Eliminated From Anil Kapoor-Hosted Show

Chandrika Gera Dixit, famously known as Vada Pav Girl, has been evicted from 'Bigg Boss OTT 3.' She is the fifth contestant to be evicted from the show.

Instagram
Chandrika Gera Dixit aka Vada Pav Girl Photo: Instagram
info_icon

‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ has become one of the most talked about reality shows on Indian television. As the show entered its fourth week, a new elimination took place over the weekend. Chandrika Gera Dixit, famously known as Vada Pav Girl, is the fifth contestant to be evicted from the Anil Kapoor-hosted show. Prior to her eviction, Neeraj Goyat, Payal Malik, Poulomi Das, and Munisha Khatwani have also been evicted.

On the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Chandrika Gera Dixit was scolded by host Anil Kapoor. The social media personality has faced immense scrutiny in the ‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’ house. Recently, she was slammed for her comments on Vishal Pandey. She was calling him names after he had commented on Kritika Malik. Kapoor slammed her for spreading negativity in the house among the contestants against Pandey.

The social media shot to fame when the Delhi Municipal Corporation threatened to take her cart away. In an earlier interview with The Indian Express, she had said, “It wasn’t like mine was the only cart in Delhi! I can’t stand anything wrong. When only my cart was threatened to be taken away multiple times, I just couldn’t take it and took action in my own capacity. Now it is all fine, but if there arises any problem again, I will fight, I won’t back down.”

Dixit was also under the radar when she spun false stories about Sai Ketan Rao. While she was praised by the contestants for her cooking, she was also at loggerheads with many due to her personality. She entered the show intending to create a new identity for herself but she left on a sour note with many calling her out for her hypocrisy.  

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Indian Cricket Has Lot Of Depth But Transition Should Be Gradual, Says Vikram Rathour
  2. Pakistan At Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  3. Bangladesh Women At Women's T20 Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad, Fixtures
  4. Lanka Premier League: Shadab Khan Opens Up On Purple Patch After Brief Struggling Spell
  5. Pakistan Cricket Board Overhauls Central Contracts: Shorter Terms, Same Pay
Football News
  1. Euro 2024 Tops And Flops: Yamal Sparkles, France Frustrated And Ronaldo Fluffs Lines
  2. ARG Vs COL Final, Copa America: Scaloni Commends Messi's Argentina Commitment
  3. Lionel Scaloni Pleased To See Angel Di Maria Get Fairytale Ending As Argentina Retain Copa America
  4. Gary Neville Blasts England's Familiar Possessional Struggles After Euro 2024 Agony
  5. James Rodriguez Scoops Copa America Best Player Award As Lautaro Martinez Seals Golden Boot
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon 2024: Kate Makes Rare Public Appearance, Crowns Carlos Gentlemen’s Singles Champion
  2. Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Novak Djokovic In Final To Retain Title - In Pics
  3. Wimbledon 2024: Still More To Come From 'Incredible' Carlos Alcaraz, Says Novak Djokovic
  4. Wimbledon 2024: Novak Djokovic Living Childhood Dream Despite Final Defeat
  5. 'I've Done My Job' Quips Alcaraz As Spain And England Gear Up For Berlin Showpiece
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: Delhi Court Extends Judicial Custody Of Manish Sisodia
  2. Delhi Airport To Get Its First 24-Hour Liquor Shop At Terminal-3 For Domestic Travellers
  3. Day In Pics: July 15, 2024
  4. AAP Rejects Tihar Jail Admn Claim That Arvind Kejriwal Is ‘Fine’, Says ‘He Is Pushed To Death’
  5. Kerala Rains: Red Alert In Malappuram, Kannur, Kasaragod; Holiday For Schools In 7 Districts
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News 15 July Highlights: Rakul Preet Singh's Brother Arrested In A Drugs Case, Vicky Kaushal Dismisses Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours
  2. Rakul Preet Singh's Brother Aman Preet Singh Arrested By Hyderabad Police In Drugs Case: Report
  3. 'There Is No Truth': Vicky Kaushal Quashes Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours
  4. Did You Know? Vicky Kaushal Had Only Four Days To Learn The Steps Of 'Tauba Tauba'
  5. Rapper Wiz Khalifa Issues Apology After Being Arrested Over Illegal Drug Possession Charges
US News
  1. Bucket-List Travel: Why Now Is The Best Time To Visit THESE Places
  2. Who Was The Former Fire Chief Who Lost His Life In The Trump Rally Shoot In Butler?
  3. Are Grocery Stores The Right Place For Ammunition Vending Machines?
  4. Severe Weather In Chicago And Indiana, Thunderstorm And Tornado Warnings Issued
  5. 'I'm Supposed To Be Dead': Donald Trump Recalls Surviving 'Surreal' Assassination Attempt
World News
  1. A Suspected Attack By Yemen's Houthi Rebels Strikes A Ship In The Red Sea
  2. UK Police, Charities Fear Rise In Domestic Violence After England's Loss In Euros 2024 Final
  3. Bucket-List Travel: Why Now Is The Best Time To Visit THESE Places
  4. Humans Vs Machine: Why Use Of AI In Weaponry Has Sparked Debate
  5. Imran Khan's PTI To Be Banned Under Article 6 Of Pakistani Constitution | What Is It?
Latest Stories
  1. Imran Khan's PTI To Be Banned Under Article 6 Of Pakistani Constitution | What Is It?
  2. Entertainment News 15 July Highlights: Rakul Preet Singh's Brother Arrested In A Drugs Case, Vicky Kaushal Dismisses Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours
  3. Pakistan Govt To Ban Imran Khan's Party For Alleged 'Anti-state Activities'
  4. Gujarat: 6 Killed After Truck Hits Bus On Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway; 8 Injured
  5. Divyanka Tripathi-Vivek Dahiya Thank Indian Embassy For Emergency Certificates Amid Robbery Incident In Italy
  6. 'Guy From Punjab Making History In Canada': Justin Trudeau Meets Diljit Dosanjh Ahead Of Sold Out Show
  7. Watch: BTS' Jin Carries The Olympic Torch In Paris Ahead Of Summer Olympics 2024
  8. Breaking News LIVE: Delhi Court Extends Judicial Custody Of Manish Sisodia