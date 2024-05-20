Arjun Bijlani Reveals He Lost Rs 40000 In A Cyber Fraud Incident: This Incident Was Like An Eye-Opener

It was only last week that actor and Alia Bhatt‘s mother Soni Razdan warned everyone about a money extortion scandal. And now TV actor Arjun Bijlani informed netizens of a cyber fraud he fell prey to earlier this month. In May second week, Arjun noticed that he started getting bank messages of Rs 3000 to 5000 being withdrawn in continuous succession, and realised that his credit card was hacked. While he alerted bank authorities, Arjun had lost Rs 40,000 in the incident by then.
Sharing the details of the same, Arjun told Hindustan Times. The India’s Got Talent host said that the incident became a huge eye-opener for him. Talking about the same, Arjun said, “My credit card was with me only and I was working out in the gym. During a quick break, I checked my phone and there were several messages of my credit card getting swiped after every minute and there were continuous transactions. My wife also has a supplementary card, so I asked her and that card was also with her. So, it was obvious that the details were leaked, and we are clueless as to how it happened.”
He further mentioned that if he was not careful, he could have faced more damages. Calling the scam an eye-opener, Arjun added, “A lot of people don’t check all the messages from banks, but I realised how important it is to read those texts. Luckily, I saw it and there were only seven to eight transactions that had happened till that point in time. Each transaction was for about three to five thousand, and in total the card was used for ₹40K. My credit card has a limit of 10-12 lacs, so this situation could have gone much worse if I hadn’t checked my phone.”
On May 9, Arjun talked about the incident on X (formerly known as Twitter), and shared, “Credit card hacked and fraudulent transactions before it got blocked… I’m sure the cyber crime cell will catch the perpetrators!! Be careful guys !!”
Arjun further revealed that he even did not get any OTP for the transactions, and said that while going digital is great, it is also very scary.
Workwise, the actor last made a cameo in Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’. He is currently seen hosting ‘Dance Deewane’.