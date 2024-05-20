Television

Arjun Bijlani Reveals He Lost Rs 40000 In A Cyber Fraud Incident: This Incident Was Like An Eye-Opener

Earlier in May, Arjun Bijlani became a victim of cyber fraud and he ended up losing Rs 40,000.

Instagram
Arjun Bijlani Photo: Instagram
info_icon

It was only last week that actor and Alia Bhatt‘s mother Soni Razdan warned everyone about a money extortion scandal. And now TV actor Arjun Bijlani informed netizens of a cyber fraud he fell prey to earlier this month. In May second week, Arjun noticed that he started getting bank messages of Rs 3000 to 5000 being withdrawn in continuous succession, and realised that his credit card was hacked. While he alerted bank authorities, Arjun had lost Rs 40,000 in the incident by then.

Sharing the details of the same, Arjun told Hindustan Times. The India’s Got Talent host said that the incident became a huge eye-opener for him. Talking about the same, Arjun said, “My credit card was with me only and I was working out in the gym. During a quick break, I checked my phone and there were several messages of my credit card getting swiped after every minute and there were continuous transactions. My wife also has a supplementary card, so I asked her and that card was also with her. So, it was obvious that the details were leaked, and we are clueless as to how it happened.”

He further mentioned that if he was not careful, he could have faced more damages. Calling the scam an eye-opener, Arjun added, “A lot of people don’t check all the messages from banks, but I realised how important it is to read those texts. Luckily, I saw it and there were only seven to eight transactions that had happened till that point in time. Each transaction was for about three to five thousand, and in total the card was used for ₹40K. My credit card has a limit of 10-12 lacs, so this situation could have gone much worse if I hadn’t checked my phone.”

On May 9, Arjun talked about the incident on X (formerly known as Twitter), and shared, “Credit card hacked and fraudulent transactions before it got blocked… I’m sure the cyber crime cell will catch the perpetrators!! Be careful guys !!”

Arjun further revealed that he even did not get any OTP for the transactions, and said that while going digital is great, it is also very scary.

Workwise, the actor last made a cameo in Karan Johar’s ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’. He is currently seen hosting ‘Dance Deewane’.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Outlook May 20 News Wrap: Iran Prez Raisi Dies In Chopper Crash, India Votes In Lok Sabha Polls Phase 5 And More
  2. Heatwave Alert: Delhi Schools Closed With Immediate Effect
  3. Kashmir Lok Sabha Election: At 45 PC Till 3 pm, Baramulla Records Highest Voter Turnout In 40 Years
  4. ED Moves Court Against Delhi CM Kejriwal, Seeks Extension Of His Judicial Custody
  5. Iran Prez Raisi Death: India Announces State Mourning On May 21, National Flag To Fly Half-Mast
Entertainment News
  1. Cannes 2024: Jacqueline Fernandez Enchants The Audience In A Golden Mikael D Couture Gown For Her First Appearance
  2. Here’s What Kiara Advani Has To Say About Reuniting With Husband Sidharth Malhotra After ‘Shershaah’
  3. Arjun Bijlani Reveals He Lost Rs 40000 In A Cyber Fraud Incident: This Incident Was Like An Eye-Opener
  4. 'Thalaimai Seyalagam': 5 Reasons Why You Shouldn't Miss This Latest OTT Release
  5. Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar Blessed With Baby Boy Vedavid; Here's What This Unique Name Means
Sports News
  1. PGA Championship: Xander Schauffele Schauffele 'Captured The Moment' With Maiden Major Win
  2. PGA Championship: Xander Schauffele Makes History With Dramatic First Major Win
  3. Iga Swiatek, Defending French Open Champion, Serves Up Triple Crown Dream With Italian Open Win - In Pics
  4. Premier League: Ange Postecoglou Will Not Settle Until Tottenham Hit His 'Lofty Ambitions'
  5. Man City Driven On By Creating History, Says Kyle Walker After Record Title Win
World News
  1. Iran President Raisi Death News LIVE: Supreme Leader Khameni Declares 5-days Of Mourning, Names Mohammed Mokhber As Interim Head
  2. Where You Can Go On Memorial Day Weekend In San Diego?
  3. China: 2 Killed, 10 Injured After Knife Attack In School In Jiangxi Province
  4. ICC Prosecutor Seeks Arrest Warrant For Israeli And Hamas Leaders, Including Netanyahu
  5. Fossils Discovered In Colorado Might Be Ancestors Of Dogs, Pigs And Deer!
Latest Stories
  1. ICMR Distances Itself From BHU's 'Poorly Designed' Study On Covaxin Side Effects
  2. Iran President Raisi Death News LIVE: Supreme Leader Khameni Declares 5-days Of Mourning, Names Mohammed Mokhber As Interim Head
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Team In Asian Relays Action At Bangkok
  4. Iran Helicopter Crash: President Raisi, FM Feared Dead As Rescue Teams Find Burnt Wreckage | Top Updates
  5. RBSE 12th Result 2024: Rajasthan 12th Result For Arts, Science, Commerce Out Today | Where and How To Check
  6. Cannes 2024: 'Nevertheless' Star Han So-hee And Girls' Generation's YoonA Walk The Red Carpet In Princess Gowns
  7. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 5 Voting LIVE: Over 56% Voter Turnout Till 5PM; Ambanis, Bachchans Among Voters
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi Says 'Want To Leave Viksit Bharat As Legacy For Poor Children'; AAP To Protest Against Arrest Of Kejriwal's Close Aide