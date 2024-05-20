Arjun Bijlani Reveals He Lost Rs 40000 In A Cyber Fraud Incident: This Incident Was Like An Eye-Opener

Sharing the details of the same, Arjun told Hindustan Times. The India’s Got Talent host said that the incident became a huge eye-opener for him. Talking about the same, Arjun said, “My credit card was with me only and I was working out in the gym. During a quick break, I checked my phone and there were several messages of my credit card getting swiped after every minute and there were continuous transactions. My wife also has a supplementary card, so I asked her and that card was also with her. So, it was obvious that the details were leaked, and we are clueless as to how it happened.”