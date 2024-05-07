Anuraj Chahal On Work-Life Balance: 'Squeezing In A Workout, Catching Up With Friends On Set'

"In the morning, when we come for the shoot, even if someone is exhausted and didn't get enough sleep, when we read the script in the morning, we all know that we have to give our 100 per cent. Then, the body doesn't feel exhausted because we know that people may not know that we've been working for 15 or 20 hours. They expect us to be fresh, so we have to bring that energy, and we give a hundred per cent," he added.