Tejasswi Prakash Takes Home The 'Bigg Boss 15' Trophy

'Bigg Boss' has picked its winner in Tv actress Tejasswi Prakash after nearly four months. She won a monetary award of Rs 40 lakh as well as a gleaming new trophy. Salman Khan announced Pratik Sehajpal and Karan Kundrra as the first and second runners-up, respectively. Shamita Shetty and Nishant Bhat were also among the top five contenders. Shetty was evicted while Bhat chose to leave the race with Rs 10 lakh in cash.

Tejasswi Prakash, a well-known face on television, entered Bigg Boss 15 as the 'bubbly one.' Her continuous talks with Bigg Boss and referring to him as her "baby" were well received. 'The Pehredaar Piya Ki' actress earned the hearts of her fans for being aggressive in her battles and constantly sticking up for women's rights. Prakash won every trend and vote, making her a popular favourite. Even before the official announcement, the actor had landed 'Naagin 6.'

Karan Kundrra was a crucial character in Prakash's experience on the show. She tried to avoid his flirting efforts at first, but she quickly fell in love with him. As their relationship became the topic of conversation, she even received her parents' permission during the last week. The show quickly became centred on them when fans dubbed them "Tejran." Fans were exposed to their romance, some tears, and even conflicts during the duration of the performance. While Salman Khan praised their friendship, he also chastised them for not doing enough for one another.

According to a report by Indian Express, Tejasswi Prakash said before joining 'Bigg Boss 15' that she isn't frightened of 'controversies' because she hasn't done anything wrong in her life. “I have consciously stayed away from anything controversial, and I don’t think I will indulge in anything like that even in the house. Also, Bigg Boss is a show where what’s happening outside is more important than what’s happening inside. And all of us will be devoid of that. So all that we can do is give our best and be ourselves,” she explained.

Tejasswi also refused to recognise that her fan base will offer her an advantage on the program, as she had previously stated. “I think most in the show have an immensely strong fan following. Shamita Shetty has done films, she is so popular. Karan Kundra is a superstar on TV and Nishant Bhat is also quite loved after his Bigg Boss OTT stint. I think I should be the one worried knowing that there are so many rooting for my co-contestants in the house.”

Like every year, the 'Bigg Boss 15' finale was a star-studded event with Salman Khan taking the stage. The host firstly interacted with the mothers of the top six contestants. Through a game with them, he then evicted Rashami Desai from the final race. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan also hosted five former winners — Shweta Tiwari, Gauahar Khan, Urvashi Dholakia, Gautam Gulati and Rubina Dilaik. After chatting with him, they were given the task to lure one of the finalists to quit the show by taking an assured prize money of Rs 10 lakh. They exited the house with Nishant Bhat in tow, who said that he knew he didn’t have a chance at the trophy, and the money would help him in the long run.

Salman Khan later met with the Gehraiyaan cast, which included Deepika Padukone, Ananya Pandey, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa.

They also had the opportunity to declare the top three candidates as Shamita Shetty's exit from the show was confirmed. The 'Bigg Boss 13' contestant paid tribute to late actor Sidharth Shukla, referring to him as the "King of Winners." Shehnaaz Gill became teary-eyed as she recalled her time with him at the house, and Khan became upset as well. Later, the two were spotted having an open conversation, and she even pulled his leg over Katrina Kaif's wedding to Vicky Kaushal.

Bigg Boss 15 premiered in October and was billed as a "happening season" due to the high-profile cast members. The show, however, did not take off. The initial finale date of January 16 was pushed back by two weeks earlier this month.