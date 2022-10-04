Tuesday, Oct 04, 2022
Tanzanian Social Media Influencer Kili Paul All Set To Enter 'Bigg Boss 16'

Internet sensation Kili Paul from Tanzania will be seen entering reality show "Bigg Boss" in its 16th edition.

Kili Paul
Kili Paul thecelebbio.com

Updated: 04 Oct 2022 6:20 pm

Kili is known for lip-synching Indian songs with his sister Neema and they are quite popular on social media.

Inside "Bigg Boss 16", he will be making reels and he is entering for performing a task with Abdu Rozik and MC Stan.

Recently his video with Abdu went viral on social media in which they were seen grooving to Salman Khan's song "Oh Oh Jaane Jaana" from the movie "Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya".

Meanwhile, in the upcoming episode of the show, captain Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia will be getting a special power from Bigg Boss through which she will relieve one contestant among Tina Datta, Manya Singh, and Soundarya Sharma from the punishment of doing household chores and give it to Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as she advised Manya Singh to cook as per her convenience without caring what the captain is saying.

"Bigg Boss 16" airs on Colors.

