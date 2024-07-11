Tanuj Virwani And Wife Tanya Jacob Expecting Their First Child: Baby Has Entered The Chat

Actor Tanuj Virwani and his wife Tanya Jacob are expecting their first child together. They will soon become parents. On Thursday evening, July 11, the couple announced the pregnancy news on their respective Instagram handles with a cute post.
Tanuj and Tanya shared a picture of both where the actor can be seen kneeling and kissing his wife's baby bump.
They captioned the pic, "Always believe in God and in the power of the Universe. Miracles Do Happen. We are Pregnant and cannot wait to welcome our little Bundle of Joy into the World. Boys and Girls, ‘Baby has entered the chat’. Om Sai Ram (sic)."
Excited Tanuj told Hindustan Times that it was a ''planned pregnancy''. He said, “Tanya and I go back a really long way. She is 32 and I am turning 38 this year. We were very clear that we wanted a child soon, so I think the moment we got married, we were like, let’s get to work now.''
Tanuj and Tanya are expecting their child in September. The 'Inside Edge' actor shared that they got to know about the pregnancy a few months back, but initially, they didn't want to announce it. They felt this is the right time to share the news.
Tanuj can't wait to be father and called the phase ''magical'' and added ''no matter how much people tell you how married life would be, when you go through that journey by yourself, it’s beautiful. And all the emotions right now are dialed up to 100. We are just really happy”.
Tanuj got married to Tanya Jacob on December 25, on the occasion of Christmas. It was a private ceremony that took place at the actor's farmhouse in Lonavala. It was attended by their close friends and family.
We congratulate Tanuj and Tanya on their new phase of life.