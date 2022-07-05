Taapsee Pannu Says Playing Mithali Raj Was The Biggest Challenge Thrown At Her

For Taapsee Pannu, who will be seen essaying the role of the former captain of the women's cricket team, Mithali Raj, in the upcoming biopic 'Shabaash Mithu', it was a huge challenge to step into the shoes of the towering sports personality.

Elaborating on the same, the actress said, "It was the biggest challenge thrown at me to play Mithali on-screen as I'm anything but her, in terms of demeanor. I took notice of her from her journey beyond cricket."

The film depicts the journey of Raj becoming a legendary cricketer and an inspiration to billions of people across the world. She changed the game in her classic graceful style, leaving gender agnostics aside in a field where the presence of women is usually frowned upon.

Speaking of the first impression that she had of Pannu, Raj said, "When the movie was announced, I first met Taapsee in Bengaluru. I found her exactly opposite of me - chirpy with a lot of energy and there I was quiet, trying to gaze and understand her."

Pannu also believes that even though she and Raj share extremely opposite personalities, they have similar ideologies and that helped them get along really well.

Directed by Srijit Mukherji and produced by Viacom18 Studios, 'Shabaash Mithu' will hit the screens on July 15.

[With Inputs from IANS]