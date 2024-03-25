'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ Vs 'Madgaon Express' Day 3 Box Office Collection: Randeep Hooda And Kunal Kemmu's Films Have Neck And Neck Battle At The Weekend

'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ starring Randeep Hooda in the titular role of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar aka Veer Savarkar, hit the screens on March 22 in Hindi and Marathi. The biographical drama is co-written, co-produced and directed by Randeep. The movie had a slow start on day 1 but eventually it witnessed a rise in its collections on day 2 and day 3.
According to a report in Sacnilk.com, on the first day of its release, 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ earned Rs 1.05 crore (Hindi: Rs 1.04 crore and Marathi: Rs 1 lakh) and Rs 2.25 crore (Hindi: Rs 2.25 crore on day two. On Sunday, the third day, the film collected Rs 2.70 crore nett in India. So, the total box office collection of 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ stands at Rs 6 crore (Hindi: Rs 5.99 crore and Marathi: Rs 0.01 Cr).
Apart from Randeep Hooda, the film also stars Ankita Lokhande and Amit Sial. It is produced by Zee Studios, Randeep Hooda, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, and Yogesh Rahar.
Recently, in an interview with ANI, Randeep opened up why he decided to be part of the film. He said, "This movie is based on his (Veer Savarkar) life, it is a story between 1897 and 1950. I have fearlessly handled all the misinformation regarding him. When this movie came to me, I realized that I don't look like him, and thus, I lost weight for this film."
Talking about 'Madgaon Express' box office collection, it has also seen a growth in its collections at the weekend. According to Sacnilk, the comedy film earned Rs 1.5 crore on day one and Rs 2.75 crore on day two. On its first Sunday, Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut minted Rs 2.85 crore nett in India, as per early estimates. 'Madgaon Express' total box office collection in three days stands at Rs 7.10 crore in India.
The film stars Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam. It has been produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment.