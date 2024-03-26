Talking about his journey in the film, Randeep said that he found strength in his perseverance. He earlier told news agency IANS in an interview, “The journey was honestly quite testing given that it’s my first film as a director. However, I invested my energy in making the story more detailed. Normally, anyone would start with a film on a smaller scale or a short film for their directorial debut but, it was really not in my hands and it was not my intention to become a director of the movie but it happened as the film took its own course.”