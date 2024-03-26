Randeep Hooda’s directorial debut ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ released on March 22, and for the past four days, it has been earning a little over Rs 2 crore in India. As per a report by Sacnilk.com, the film has now managed to collect nearly Rs 8.25 crore nett in India so far, in its four day collection. The film was released on Friday in Hindi and Marathi.
According to Sacnilk.com, the film minted Rs 1.05 crore [Hindi: Rs 1.04 crore; Marathi: Rs 1 lakh] on its first day and followed it up with ₹2.25 crore [Hindi] on Saturday. On its third day, the film collected ₹2.7 crore nett in India in Hindi. Finally, on day 4, the film made ₹2.25 crore, as per early estimates. Coming to its occupancy, the film, ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’, saw an overall 29.61 percent Hindi occupancy on Monday.
Apart from directing the film, Randeep has also headlined the film, and underwent a massive body transformation for it. The film is based on one of India's most influential figures, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, and his journey during the independence struggle. He is also known as Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. The film, titled ‘Swatantra Veer Savarkar’, also stars Ankita Lokhande, and Amit Sial. It is backed by Zee Studios, Anand Pandit, Sandeep Singh, Randeep Hooda and Yogesh Rahar. It has been co-produced by Roopa Pandit, Sam Khan, Anwar Ali, and Panchali Chakraborty.
Talking about his journey in the film, Randeep said that he found strength in his perseverance. He earlier told news agency IANS in an interview, “The journey was honestly quite testing given that it’s my first film as a director. However, I invested my energy in making the story more detailed. Normally, anyone would start with a film on a smaller scale or a short film for their directorial debut but, it was really not in my hands and it was not my intention to become a director of the movie but it happened as the film took its own course.”
“The opportunity came my way and I told myself, ‘Okay, now you gotta do it well like how you put your 100 percent in acting’. I gave it my all and also learned many nuances of filmmaking. As an actor, you somewhere know about these things but you don’t really pay much attention to them. But, when you don the hat of a director, you need to closely monitor these things,” he added.
The film clashed with Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut 'Madgaon Express' at the box office.