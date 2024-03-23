Art & Entertainment

‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ Box Office Collection Day 1: Randeep Hooda’s Film Mints Around Rs 1.15 Crore

Randeep Hooda's patriotic drama was released with Kunal Kemmu's ‘Madgaon Express’ at the box office.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
23 March 2024
23 March 2024
       
Randeep Hooda in ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’
Randeep Hooda’s debut directorial ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’, which has him acting in it as well, was released in cinemas on March 22. According to the industry tracking website Sacnilk, the film managed to collect roughly around Rs 1.15 crore on its opening day at the box office. 

The biographical drama was released in Hindi all over India, along with Marathi in Mumbai. As for its occupancy, it saw a 15.40 percent hold in Hindi with around 25.20 percent people watching night shows. In Mumbai, with 300 shows, the film’s day one occupancy was 19.25 percent. In Delhi and NCR, the occupancy remained to be 11.25 percent from 256 shows. In Chennai, there were four shows only and they played with 44.33 percent occupancy. Interestingly, the film’s Marathi shows witnessed a rare 100 percent occupancy.

Randeep Hooda in ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ Photo: Instagram
At the box office, the film is facing tough competition from Kunal Kemmu’s directorial debut, comedy caper ‘Madgaon Express’, which stars an ensemble cast including Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, Nora Fatehi, Upendra Limaye and Chhaya Kadam. Both films are expected to perform well at the box office due to the long weekend with the festival of Holi. However, at the moment, both films stand at loggerheads with ‘Madgaon Express’ earning Rs 1.5 crore on day one.

Coming to ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’, the film also stars ‘Bigg Boss 17’ fame Ankita Lokhande as Yamuna Bai. Randeep Hooda’s recent shared details of his physical transformation for the film, which features him in a lean look with a receding hairline in the picture. Randeep’s journey in the film has certainly been a testing one. 

