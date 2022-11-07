Monday, Nov 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Swarnamalya: I Am Taking A Renewed Look At My Ability For Self-Love

Actress Swarnamalya says she is looking to be kind to herself.

Swarnamalya
Swarnamalya Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Nov 2022 5:49 pm

Actress Swarnamalya, who is best known for her roles in Tamil superhit films like director Mani Ratnam's 'Alaipayuthey' and director Radha Mohan's 'Mozhi', says she is looking to be kind to herself. 

Taking to Instagram to pen her thoughts, Swarnamalya, who is also a seasoned classical dancer, wrote, "Being kind to one's own self. I was born in an era where self love was not appreciated. But I grew into an era where 'the self' is at the centre of life."

"I hope those of you out there who also struggle with self love can find a small way to smile for yourself today," she concluded.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Swarnamalya Actress Swarnamalya Swarnamalya Ganesh Swarnamalya Personal Life Self Love Indian Actress Chennai
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Trolling, Abuse, Harassment: What Press Freedom Looks Like For Women Journalists

Trolling, Abuse, Harassment: What Press Freedom Looks Like For Women Journalists

T20 WC: How To Watch IND Vs ZIM Live

T20 WC: How To Watch IND Vs ZIM Live