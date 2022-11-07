Swarnamalya: I Am Taking A Renewed Look At My Ability For Self-Love

Actress Swarnamalya, who is best known for her roles in Tamil superhit films like director Mani Ratnam's 'Alaipayuthey' and director Radha Mohan's 'Mozhi', says she is looking to be kind to herself.

Taking to Instagram to pen her thoughts, Swarnamalya, who is also a seasoned classical dancer, wrote, "Being kind to one's own self. I was born in an era where self love was not appreciated. But I grew into an era where 'the self' is at the centre of life."

"I hope those of you out there who also struggle with self love can find a small way to smile for yourself today," she concluded.