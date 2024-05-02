Sutapa Sikdar Remembers Late Husband Irrfan Khan, Says ‘He Would've Collaborated With Diljit Dosanjh Had He Been Alive’

Actor Irrfan Khan passed away four years ago on April 29, 2020 at the age of 53. On his fourth death anniversary, his wife and screenwriter Sutapa Sikdar remembered her late husband in the most heartwarming way. Taking to Instagram, Sutapa imagined a conversation she'd have had with Irrfan, if he was alive today.
In a dialogue written like a script, Sutapa mentioned how Irrfan would've called Dinesh Vijan, his producer of ‘Hindi Medium’ and ‘Angrezi Medium’, to make a film with him and Diljit Dosanjh since Sutapa would've heavily praised the actor-singer’s latest film, Imtiaz Ali's musical biopic ‘Amar Singh Chamkila’. She further imagined how Irrfan would've listened to the film's music by AR Rahman, and loved Irshad Kamil's lyrics in the song ‘Vida Karo’. She also imagined suggesting to the late actor that he should reprise his role of a Sardar from Anup Singh's ‘Qissa’ (2014) to collaborate with Diljit in a film.
Sutapa's hypothetical chat with Irrfan also meant that he would have warned if “Bollywood doesn’t mend its way,” he'd do a Malayalam film. He’d then ask a director, who directed a Fahadh Faasil movie, for the same, and even tell his manager to make it happen.
Sutapa further wrote, “It's been 4 years and three days since Irrfan left me. Four years? A feeling of guilt sweeps through my body. 4 years we have LIVED without him added with sadness, fear, hopelessness and severe helplessness. And then I thought but still I lived with him more. I knew him since 1984 so that makes 36 years of knowing him more and definitely till I die I would have spent more time with him then without him.”
While Diljit commented on her post, “AUM (namaste emojis),” sharing his gratitude, Imtiaz also reshared Sutapa's post on his Instagram Stories and commented, “Well said @sikdarsutapa. Lots of love (namaste emoji).” Several other social media users reacted to Sutapa’s post. One user commented, “that is biggest compliment for @diljitdosanjh,” while another wrote, “Irfan Khan ji and Diljit Dosanjh definitely would have been magic on screen...or even just listening to them both talk together (red heart emoji).”