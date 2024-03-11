Babil Khan On Why He Is Not Spotted At Bollywood Parties: I Am Not A Star Kid

Babil Khan, actor and Irrfan Khan’s son, in a recent interview shared the reason behind him not getting spotted at parties like other Bollywood star kids. During an interview with MensXP, Babil Khan talked about not making appearances at industry parties, and said, “Because I am not a star kid. Baba was not a contemporary star from any angle . But now he has become because of all the chatter. He is different. You can’t put him in a box.”
He further mentioned that he does go to parties sometimes, and has social anxiety as well. “That is not the only reason. I like to stay alone. I like to work on who I am,” Babil quipped.
Meanwhile, he also took a trip down memory lane as he recalled meeting Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of ‘Billu Barber’. The 2009 comedy drama film directed by Priyadarshan and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, featured Babil’s father Irrfan Khan in the titular character alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Lara Dutta in lead roles.
Sharing how he jumped on SRK’s leg and refused to let go, Babil said, “It was a great meeting with Shah Rukh Khan. I met him during the shoot of Billu Barber. I jumped on him. He came in a Bentley and behind him, the people from five villages were following.”
Babil revealed that was with his father when Shah Rukh Khan came and as soon as he stepped out of the car, Babil jumped on to him. Babil shared, “Me and baba (Irrfan) were in Billu’s hut and I don’t know what happened to me and I did not think anything. I never felt ‘this man is Shah Rukh Khan.’ I jumped on his leg, I was small at that time. Main chippak gaya unse. He did not say anything, he just softly patted my head and started walking with me and I was still hugging his leg.”
On the work front, Babil Khan last featured in the Netflix show ‘The Railway Men’. He now has Shoojit Sircar directorial ‘The Umesh Chronicles’ in the pipeline.