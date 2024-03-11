Babil Khan On Why He Is Not Spotted At Bollywood Parties: I Am Not A Star Kid

Babil revealed that was with his father when Shah Rukh Khan came and as soon as he stepped out of the car, Babil jumped on to him. Babil shared, “Me and baba (Irrfan) were in Billu’s hut and I don’t know what happened to me and I did not think anything. I never felt ‘this man is Shah Rukh Khan.’ I jumped on his leg, I was small at that time. Main chippak gaya unse. He did not say anything, he just softly patted my head and started walking with me and I was still hugging his leg.”