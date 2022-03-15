Tuesday, Mar 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

Sussanne Khan’s Rumoured BF Arslan Goni Slips On Snow In Turkey And Lands Up With A Bruised Eye

Actor Arslan Goni got injured while shooting in Turkey. He was also spotted at the airport with rumoured girlfriend Sussanne Khan when he tried to hide the bruised eye with his sunglass.

Sussanne Khan’s Rumoured BF Arslan Goni Slips On Snow In Turkey And Lands Up With A Bruised Eye
Arslan Goni And Sussanne Khan Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Mar 2022 6:30 pm

Come hell or high water, or even injury for that matter, the show must go on is what actor Arslan Goni abides by. The actor, who has been rumoured to be dating actor Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan, was recently shooting for his film ‘Love Ek Tarfa’ in Turkey. While he was already nursing a nose injury, he, unfortunately, met with another accident.

Related stories

Arslan Goni Opens Up On The Difficulty Of Finding House In Mumbai

Sussanne Khan And Arslan Goni Spotted Walking Hand-In-Hand

Arslan Goni Clears The Air On Relationship Rumours with Sussanne Khan

After the shoot got over, he had gone on a drive and as he stepped out of the car, one wrong step led to him slipping on the snow. He ended up with a bruised eye and other injuries on his face. Have a look:

Arslan Goni With A Bruised Eye
Arslan Goni With A Bruised Eye Instagram

He was also spotted at the airport with Sussanne Khan, as they returned to the country recently, but he covered his injuries with sunglasses.

Arslan Goni And Sussanne Khan At The Airport
Arslan Goni And Sussanne Khan At The Airport Instagram

On being contacted, Goni confirmed getting hurt and said that injuries keep happening and that he is recovering well.

Meanwhile, the actor has things going for him on the work front. Known for his web series titled ‘Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu’, Goni has a few more interesting projects lined up ahead such as the remake of ‘Fauda’.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Arslan Goni Sussanne Khan Bollywood Actor/Actress Bollywood Actor Bollywood Actress Film Actor Film Actress Accidents Snow Turkey Hrithik Roshan Sussanne Khan Arslan Goni Hrithik Roshan Mumbai Turkey India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sunny Leone Finally Arrives In Dhaka After Being Denied Work Permit To Shoot In Bangladesh

Sunny Leone Finally Arrives In Dhaka After Being Denied Work Permit To Shoot In Bangladesh

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands