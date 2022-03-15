Sussanne Khan’s Rumoured BF Arslan Goni Slips On Snow In Turkey And Lands Up With A Bruised Eye

Come hell or high water, or even injury for that matter, the show must go on is what actor Arslan Goni abides by. The actor, who has been rumoured to be dating actor Hrithik Roshan’s ex-wife Sussanne Khan, was recently shooting for his film ‘Love Ek Tarfa’ in Turkey. While he was already nursing a nose injury, he, unfortunately, met with another accident.

After the shoot got over, he had gone on a drive and as he stepped out of the car, one wrong step led to him slipping on the snow. He ended up with a bruised eye and other injuries on his face. Have a look:

Arslan Goni With A Bruised Eye Instagram

He was also spotted at the airport with Sussanne Khan, as they returned to the country recently, but he covered his injuries with sunglasses.

Arslan Goni And Sussanne Khan At The Airport Instagram

On being contacted, Goni confirmed getting hurt and said that injuries keep happening and that he is recovering well.

Meanwhile, the actor has things going for him on the work front. Known for his web series titled ‘Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu’, Goni has a few more interesting projects lined up ahead such as the remake of ‘Fauda’.