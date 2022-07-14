Former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi on Thursday announced that he is dating Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen and both are planning to tie the knot soon.

Earlier, Modi had shared a series of pictures of the two on Twitter, calling the actress his "better half" and describing it as a "new beginning".

Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. 🥰😘😍😍🥰💕💞💖💘💓 pic.twitter.com/Vvks5afTfz — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

However, minutes after the tweet went viral, he said in another tweet, "Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day."

Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day. 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/Rx6ze6lrhE — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

[With Inputs from IANS]