Sushmita Sen Dating Lalit Modi; Former IPL Chairman Shares Romantic Pics

Actress Sushmita Sen and former IPL chairman Lalit Modi have opened up about being in a relationship. Modi has taken to social media to share some pictures of them together, and called her 'better half'.

Updated: 14 Jul 2022 9:19 pm

Former IPL Chairman Lalit Modi on Thursday announced that he is dating Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen and both are planning to tie the knot soon.

Earlier, Modi had shared a series of pictures of the two on Twitter, calling the actress his "better half" and describing it as a "new beginning".

However, minutes after the tweet went viral, he said in another tweet, "Just for clarity. Not married - just dating each other. That too it will happen one day."

[With Inputs from IANS]

