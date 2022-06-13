Monday, Jun 13, 2022
Supreme Court Requests Responses From CBI, ED On Bail Plea Of Actor Mohd Naseer In Ponzi Schemes Case

Actor Mohd Naseer has criminal charges involving alleged cheating and siphoning of funds in the guise of Ponzi schemes against him.

Supreme Court of India PTI

Updated: 13 Jun 2022 7:02 pm

The Supreme Court on Monday requested responses from the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in response to actor Mohd Naseer's request for bail in criminal proceedings involving alleged cheating and siphoning of funds in the guise of Ponzi schemes. Naseer, a visually impaired actor who had acted in the 2009 Bollywood Hindi movie 'The Shadow, the Dark Side of Truth', is in jail since 2019 in connection with the cases lodged by CBI and the ED.

 A vacation bench comprising justices A S Bopanna and Vikram Nath sought replies of the probe agencies within three weeks after senior advocate Siddharth Bhatnagar, appearing for the jailed actor, said the Orissa High Court, which reserved the order on the bail plea on June 12, 2020, was yet to deliver it.

The actor was arrested on July 20, 2009, and was granted bail on the same day.

However, after filing of the charge sheet by the CBI, which was entrusted with the probe by the high court in 2012, the actor was taken into custody in 2019 and since then he is in jail. The order on the bail application is awaited in the high court, his lawyer said.

[With Inputs From PTI]

