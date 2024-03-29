Ryeowook addressed that he is seeing Ari and he took the advice he received from the members of the band and his agency before he announced this news. He announced that he is going to tie the knot in May this year. He continued, “As you are aware, there is someone I am seeing. Over the time we spent together, I naturally developed a desire to become family with her. This is not a sudden decision but one I’ve been deliberating for a long time, and after a long discussion with the members and agency staff, I decided to have my wedding this spring in late May.”