Super Junior’s Ryeowook recently took to his Instagram to share good news with his fans. The artist announced that he will be tying the knot soon with former TAHITI member, Ari. He wrote a handwritten note which he shared on social media. The news has left fans excited.
In his handwritten note, Ryeowook said that he wanted to share the news with his fans who have always showered him with love and support. He wrote, “To our ELF whose existence is like blue starlight. Hello. This is Super Junior’s Ryeowook. I have some news that I wanted to share directly with our ELF, my most precious friends, who always send me love and support with all their hearts. This is a letter written with the hope that my sincerity is conveyed to all of you.”
Ryeowook addressed that he is seeing Ari and he took the advice he received from the members of the band and his agency before he announced this news. He announced that he is going to tie the knot in May this year. He continued, “As you are aware, there is someone I am seeing. Over the time we spent together, I naturally developed a desire to become family with her. This is not a sudden decision but one I’ve been deliberating for a long time, and after a long discussion with the members and agency staff, I decided to have my wedding this spring in late May.”
Take a look at the letter here.
The post has fetched over 126K likes. Reacting to the post, one fan said, “I can’t believe it actually became true after the rock paper scissors! Now all the other members better get married ASAP! Hahahha congratulations!!!” A second fan commented, “So the rock paper scissors method is valid then.” A third fan wrote, “Congratulations oppa… happy for you and your future wife. we will always support your decision. Your happiness is ELF happiness…Congratulations.”
Ryeowook and Ari have reportedly been dating since 2020.