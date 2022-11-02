Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022
Sunny Singh: 'The Virgin Tree' Is Going To Be A Different Roller Coaster

Actor Sunny Singh, who has worked in films such as 'Sonu Ke Titu ki Sweety', 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2' and 'Ujda Chaman', is now gearing up for his first horror-comedy 'The Virgin Tree', said that the film is going to be a different roller coaster.

Speaking about the same, Sunny Singh shared: "'The Virgin Tree' is a little Spooky at the same time it's a horror comedy."

She added: "So, I have done romantic films and comedy films. For the first time it's going to be my horror film, horror-comedy and action-comedy which I always love but also the VFX will be an interesting part to look forward to for our audiences. And on top of all this, it's Sanju Sir (Sanjay Dutt) so, it's going to be a different roller coaster."

The film also stars Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari, Aasif Khan and also the launch vehicle for debutant Beyounic. It is directed by Sidhaant Sachdev and written by Vanuksh Arora and Sidhaant Sachdev.

'The Virgin Tree', Soham Rockstar Entertainment & Three Dimension Motion Pictures production is being produced by Deepak Mukut & Sanjay Dutt, directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, co-produced by Hunar Mukut.

