Sunny Leone Denied Work Permit By Bangladesh For Shooting ‘Soldiers’

After 2015, again actress Sunny Leone has been denied a work permit to shoot in Bangladesh. The shoot schedule for her film 'Soldiers' has been cancelled for the time being because of this.

Sunny Leone Instagram

Updated: 11 Mar 2022 5:27 pm

Actress Sunny Leone is shooting an Indo-Bangladeshi film. Her fans are excited to watch her on the screen after a long time. According to the latest report, the actress cannot commence the shoot for ‘Soldiers’ in Bangladesh.

As per the Etimes TV report, Leone’s work permit has been cancelled by the MOI i.e Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of Bangladesh. Although the actual reason behind the cancellation is still unknown, if rumours are to be believed, some Islamic groups did not want the actress to enter Bangladesh. They have threatened the government to go on protests if the actress makes an entry into the country.

Earlier this month the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of Bangladesh allowed 11 Indian artists to shoot in Bangladesh for 'Soldier' that is directed by Shamim Ahmed Roni. The list includes the actress’ name too, however, all the actors have been given the work permit except the actress. On the other hand, the other 10 artists have been allowed to shoot from March 5 to September 4 under certain conditions.

This is not the first time that the ‘Leela’ actress has been refused entrance to Bangladesh. In 2015, she was denied entry into the country where she could not attend a cultural event as several Islamic groups staged protests against her which ultimately led to the cancellation of her trip.

The actress has also featured in a Bangladeshi music video ‘Dustu Polapan’ that took the internet by storm. However during that time also, the actress received outrage from certain Bangladeshi groups.

