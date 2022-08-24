Wednesday, Aug 24, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

Suniel Shetty Confirms Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul's Wedding, Reveals It Will Happen Once They ‘Get A Break’

Suniel Shetty now said that since both KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty are too busy, their fans and family would have to wait for the right time.

Suniel Shetty Confirms Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul's Wedding
Suniel Shetty Confirms Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul's Wedding Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Aug 2022 2:49 pm

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are said to be in a relationship for quite some time now. After playing hide-and-seek for almost three years, the lovebirds made their first public appearance together last year at the premiere of Ahaan Shetty's debut film ‘Tadap’. In fact, the actress often accompanies KL Rahul for his international cricket matches, and the two often keep posting loved-up pictures with each other.

For the past couple of months, there have been rumours that the two are all set to get married. Now Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty has set the record straight and clarified that their wedding will happen, but clearly not anytime soon.

Talking to Instant Bollywood, the actor said, "I think jaise hi bachhe decide karenge (it will happen as soon as the kids decide). Rahul ke schedules hai. Abhi Asia Cup hai, World Cup hai, South African tour hai, Australia tour hai. Jab bachho ko break milega tab shaadi hogi. Ek din me shaadi nahi ho sakti na? (Rahul has busy schedules, Asia Cup, World Cup, South African tour, Australia tour. The wedding will happen only when the kids get a break. It can't happen in a day, no)?"

Related stories

Suniel Shetty Supports Aamir Khan And Akshay Kumar Amid Boycott Trends: Let's Not Destroy An Industry

Suniel Shetty, Vivek Oberoi To Star In MX Player Series 'Dharavi Bank'

Suniel Shetty Talks About The South Vs Bollywood Debate

Suniel further quipped, "Abhi papa chahte hain ki ladki hai toh shaadi ho jaaye, lekin ek baar Rahul ko break mil jaye, bachhe decide karein kab, kyunki... Aap calendar dekhoge toh darr jaoge. Ek din ka do din ka gap hai, aur do din mein shaad nahi ho sakti na. Toh yahi hai, jab waqt milega toh planning jarur hogi (Now papa wants that she is a girl and should get married, but Rahul needs to get a break, the kids will decide when that can happen, because you will be scared if you see Rahul's calendar, there's only 1-2 day break, a wedding cannot happen in such short time. The wedding will be planned when there's time)."

Looks like the wedding is certainly on the cards, but there’s a twist for now!

While Athiya is an actress, KL Rahul is the skipper of Lucknow SuperGiants and the vice-captain of the Indian Cricket national team.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Suniel Shetty Athiya Shetty Athiya Shetty Wedding Rumours Athiya Shetty Moving In Kl Rahul KL Rahul Wedding Rumours Bollywood Actor Bollywood News Indian Cricket Suniel Shetty Athiya Shetty KL Rahul New Delhi India
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

A Divided Muslim Society Faces The BJP’s Challenge

A Divided Muslim Society Faces The BJP’s Challenge

The Amazing Flavours Of Indian Crafted Kombucha

The Amazing Flavours Of Indian Crafted Kombucha