Suniel Shetty Confirms Athiya Shetty And KL Rahul's Wedding, Reveals It Will Happen Once They ‘Get A Break’

Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul are said to be in a relationship for quite some time now. After playing hide-and-seek for almost three years, the lovebirds made their first public appearance together last year at the premiere of Ahaan Shetty's debut film ‘Tadap’. In fact, the actress often accompanies KL Rahul for his international cricket matches, and the two often keep posting loved-up pictures with each other.

For the past couple of months, there have been rumours that the two are all set to get married. Now Athiya’s father Suniel Shetty has set the record straight and clarified that their wedding will happen, but clearly not anytime soon.

Talking to Instant Bollywood, the actor said, "I think jaise hi bachhe decide karenge (it will happen as soon as the kids decide). Rahul ke schedules hai. Abhi Asia Cup hai, World Cup hai, South African tour hai, Australia tour hai. Jab bachho ko break milega tab shaadi hogi. Ek din me shaadi nahi ho sakti na? (Rahul has busy schedules, Asia Cup, World Cup, South African tour, Australia tour. The wedding will happen only when the kids get a break. It can't happen in a day, no)?"

Suniel further quipped, "Abhi papa chahte hain ki ladki hai toh shaadi ho jaaye, lekin ek baar Rahul ko break mil jaye, bachhe decide karein kab, kyunki... Aap calendar dekhoge toh darr jaoge. Ek din ka do din ka gap hai, aur do din mein shaad nahi ho sakti na. Toh yahi hai, jab waqt milega toh planning jarur hogi (Now papa wants that she is a girl and should get married, but Rahul needs to get a break, the kids will decide when that can happen, because you will be scared if you see Rahul's calendar, there's only 1-2 day break, a wedding cannot happen in such short time. The wedding will be planned when there's time)."

Looks like the wedding is certainly on the cards, but there’s a twist for now!

While Athiya is an actress, KL Rahul is the skipper of Lucknow SuperGiants and the vice-captain of the Indian Cricket national team.