Sumbul Touqeer On International Day Of Happiness: I Make Sure To Take Care Of Myself, Set Limits, And Spend Time With The People I Love

The International Day of Happiness is observed on March 20 every year with full fanfare. ‘Bigg Boss’ star Sumbul Touqeer, who is currently seen in ‘Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon’, opens up about this day of happiness and what it means for her.
She says, “The day is a reminder to cherish the simple joys in life. For me, happiness is found in moments of connection, whether it’s with loved ones, my cats, pursuing my passions, or simply witnessing the beauty of the world around me.”
The ‘Imlie’ actress also mentioned that though her job makes her really happy, her happiness is not dependent on that in any way. She says, “I think real happiness goes beyond just doing well at work. It’s about feeling calm and happy both at work and in your personal life.”
“My job definitely adds to my happiness because it lets me be creative and help others. But it’s not the only thing that matters. It’s important to also make time for family and friends, and take care of yourself. Finding a balance between work and personal life can be tough, but it’s super important for your overall happiness. I make sure to take care of myself, set limits, and spend time with the people I love. This helps me feel happy and successful both at work and in my personal life,” she adds.
There have been numerous occasions that have filled Sumbul’s heart with joy. She further says, “Some of them were when I received my first acting project. The validation of my hard work and the opportunity to pursue my passion brought overwhelming happiness. The time I spent with my cousins, family, and my lovely cats. Every time I give my best shot, it gives me instant happiness, as I feel very positive about always giving my best.”
And it’s the simple pleasures of life that give her instant happiness. She says, “Indulging in simple pleasures like sipping on a warm cup of coffee, watching a captivating film, or sharing laughs with loved ones always lifts my spirits. Whenever I have my day off, I always call all my friends at home, and we have a very special and fun time together. It’s just that we don’t put it on social media. These all give me peace and rejuvenate my soul.”
A message to your followers and fans? “To my lovely fans, remember, happiness is not a destination but a journey. We all need to embrace the little joys in life, stay true to ourselves, and spread positivity wherever we all go,” Sumbul Touqueer concludes.