Sumbul Touqeer On International Day Of Happiness: I Make Sure To Take Care Of Myself, Set Limits, And Spend Time With The People I Love

“My job definitely adds to my happiness because it lets me be creative and help others. But it’s not the only thing that matters. It’s important to also make time for family and friends, and take care of yourself. Finding a balance between work and personal life can be tough, but it’s super important for your overall happiness. I make sure to take care of myself, set limits, and spend time with the people I love. This helps me feel happy and successful both at work and in my personal life,” she adds.