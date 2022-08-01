Monday, Aug 01, 2022
Subhashree Ganguly Spills The Beans On Her OTT Debut With 'Indubala Bhaater Hotel'

Bengali actress Subhashree Ganguly has made her entry into OTT space with upcoming series 'Indubala Bhaater Hotel'. She says that she is a tad bit nervous but also extremely excited to star in the webshow.

Updated: 01 Aug 2022 12:11 pm

Bengali actress Subhashree Ganguly has made her entry into OTT space with upcoming series 'Indubala Bhaater Hotel'. She says that she is a tad bit nervous but also extremely excited to star in the webshow.

Directed by Debaloy Bhattacharya and starring Subhashree, this series will drop on Hoichoi.

Talking about making her OTT debut and her character in the series, Subhashree Ganguly said: "First of all I'm extremely excited to finally make my OTT debut and that too with a platform like hoichoi, that is the leading Bengali OTT platform and has a plethora of quality content that 'Indubala Bhaater Hotel' will soon be a part of!"

She added: "This series honestly feels like the right one to make my OTT debut with as the character is extremely layered and that's a challenge. Indubala is complex, inspirational and powerful and I am a tad bit nervous but also extremely excited to play it."

"Also, I have wanted to work with Debaloy Bhattacharya for a long time and this series provides me with the opportunity to do so. I look forward to it and I'm sure the entire team will work super hard to make this a success."

'Indubala Bhaater Hotel' tells a story about Indu, a young girl from east Pakistan's Kalpota village in Khulna. Married to a drunkard in Kolkata, Indu becomes a widow with an infant, at a very tender age.

Her story takes a turn the day east Pakistan became Bangladesh; the hearth in 'Indubala Bhaater Hotel' was lit for the first time with help of the meager savings that Indu had managed to acquire with a Bihari fisherwoman- Lachmi's assistance.

The delicacies of Indubala's hotel are seasoned with stories of both the Bengals (India's West Bengal and Bangladesh) and the tale of a woman's journey in this city. Time passes by and Indubala's hotel flourishes as more and more people, food and every bengali's desire to return to their birth land across borders, stays alive in Indubala's Bhaater Hotel.

'Indubala Bhaater Hotel' is all set to start filming from end of August 2022.

[With Inputs From IANS]

