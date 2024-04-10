The only official follow-up to ‘E.T.’ is a four-minute commercial that was released in 2019. Titled ‘E.T. A Holiday Reunion’, the commercial reunites an adult Elliott with his extraterrestrial friend for a holiday celebration. This short film was created for nostalgia. As of now, there is no confirmed release date for any sequel to ‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial.’ The makers of the original film have their reservations about producing a sequel. They fear that it could potentially diminish the legacy of this cult classic.