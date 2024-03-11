Oscars 2024: Kate McKinnon Jokes About Sending 'Tasteful Nudes' To Steven Spielberg

The 96th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, had some really interesting moments. Oscars 2024 was held on March 10 at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood. One such delightful moment was when Kate McKinnon jokingly said that she's been accidentally sending her 'tasteful nudes' to filmmaker Steven Spielberg.
At Oscars 2024, McKinnon was joined by her 'Barbie 'co-star America Ferrera to present the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Film. As they were on the stage to present the award, the 'Saturday Night Live' alum didn't leave a chance to make the crowd burst into laughter with her gag.
It all started when McKinnon referred to 'Jurassic Park' and 'Jurassic World movies' as documentaries, and Ferrera corrected her saying, "Kate, the dinosaurs weren't real". The comedienne joked and said, Oh, America, not you too!"
She then turned to "Dr. Spielberg" to confirm whether the dinosaurs in the Jurassic films were authentic or CGI. She asked, "But Jeff Goldblum is real, right?" When Ferrera said no, McKinnon looked surprised and said, "Then who have I been sending my tasteful nudes?'' The camera then panned to 'The Terminal' director as the comedian asked him. Steven pointed to himself and it left the crowd in spilts. A GIF of Spielberg's epic reaction has come out and it has been trading on social media.
America Ferrera, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress, announced 'The Last Repair Shop' as the winner of Best Documentary Short. It was contending with 'The ABCs of Book Banning', 'The Barber of Little Rock', 'Island in Between', and 'Nai Nai & Wài Pó'. Christopher Nolan's film 'Oppenheimer' starring Cillian Murphy won big at the 2024 Oscars, Nominated in 13 categories, it earned seven major awards in categories like best director, best actor and Best Picture among others. While 'Barbie' earned eight nominations, but won only one.