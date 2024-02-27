State Funeral For Ghazal's Finest Ambassador: Pankaj Udhas Gets Hero's Farewell

His mortal remains were brought to his residence by an ambulance from the Breach Candy hospital. The videos showed a portrait of Pankaj Udhas kept in the garden area of his house. His family members, close ones paid their last respect to the Padma Shri awardee. Ahead of the funeral, his colleagues from the industry including, Zakir Hussain and Shankar Mahadevan, visited his residence to pay their last respects.