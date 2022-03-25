Friday, Mar 25, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Art & Entertainment

SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ Gets A Roaring Response By The Film Industry

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's film 'RRR' released today (March 25) and many celebrities such as Sai Dharam Tej, Anil Ravipudi took to social media to praise the Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt starrer.

SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ Gets A Roaring Response By The Film Industry
SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' hit screens on March 25 Credit: Instagram/ssrajamouli

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 25 Mar 2022 5:37 pm

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘RRR’ starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt, has got an earth-shattering response from both the audience and members of the fraternity. From praiseworthy performances to distinctly etched out characters, the film has something for everyone. Rajamouli’s films are a cinematic delight, and ‘RRR’ being no exception, is winning hearts as we speak.

The film’s story follows the life and struggles of Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju and their quest for survival as they struggled to get India, independent. The film has already made Rs 22 crores from the US premieres. A host of celebrities have taken to social media to express their amazement at watching the film, praising every aspect of it. 

Related stories

‘RRR’ Collects ₹22 Crore From US Premiers, Reports

‘RRR’ Movie Review: SS Rajamouli, Ram Charan And Jr NTR Bring In An Epic Scale Big-Screen Entertainer

RRR Release: Indian Movie Buffs Celebrate The Big SS Rajamouli Release

Tags

Art & Entertainment RRR SS Rajamouli Jr NTR Ram Charan Alia Bhatt Movie Release Date Box Office Collection Ajay Devgn S. S. Rajamouli Alia Bhatt Jr NTR Ram Charan Ajay Devgn Mumbai
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Cool-Headed Kane Williamson, Big Buy Nicholas Pooran Give Sunrisers Hyderabad Edge

Cool-Headed Kane Williamson, Big Buy Nicholas Pooran Give Sunrisers Hyderabad Edge

Poems: Of Wetlands, Sadness, Nights And Bodies

Poems: Of Wetlands, Sadness, Nights And Bodies