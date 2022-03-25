Filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus ‘RRR’ starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt, has got an earth-shattering response from both the audience and members of the fraternity. From praiseworthy performances to distinctly etched out characters, the film has something for everyone. Rajamouli’s films are a cinematic delight, and ‘RRR’ being no exception, is winning hearts as we speak.

The film’s story follows the life and struggles of Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju and their quest for survival as they struggled to get India, independent. The film has already made Rs 22 crores from the US premieres. A host of celebrities have taken to social media to express their amazement at watching the film, praising every aspect of it.

Congratulations to the pride of Indian cinema @ssrajamouli

Hats off to @tarak9999 & @AlwaysRamCharan

The master story teller @SSRajamouli garu hit it out of the park with 2 LOADed guns. It’s time for Ram and Bheem to AIM at box office and SHOOT every record down.



Rama Bheemulu tokkukuntu poyaru anthe !!!@tarak9999 @alwaysramcharan#RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/6VdzKry5t6 — Anil Ravipudi (@AnilRavipudi) March 25, 2022

Do not miss the experience ..#RRR

#RRR Is an ALL INDIAN VOLCANO

“Fire and water are both omnipotent, and when their mass is equal they create divine balance” #RRRMovie

wateR@ssrajamouli sir🙏🏽🙏🏽@AlwaysRamCharan sir🙏🏽🙏🏽 & @tarak9999 sir 🙏🏽🙏🏽 — vennela kishore (@vennelakishore) March 25, 2022

The most Important film of the Year Releases today …

Brace Yourselves for #RRR



Thank you @ssrajamouli garu for teaching an entire generation to dream big ❤️



The most Important film of the Year Releases today … Brace Yourselves for #RRR Thank you @ssrajamouli garu for teaching an entire generation to dream big ❤️ So inspiring to watch @tarak9999 Garu & @AlwaysRamCharan Garu's efforts..excited to watch them set the screens on 🔥

Such is my luck, in travel today… signing off from social media till tomorrow to save my self from all the spoilers!!! #RRRMovie will be the only thing in my mind till I'm able to watch it

RRR is a masterpiece!!!

RRR is a masterpiece!!! Period. Load, Aim, Shoot!🔥🌊#RRRmania

Indian cinema celebration🔥🔥@ssrajamouli sir

You’re telugu cinema pride🙏🙏🙏@tarak9999 sir @AlwaysRamCharan sir performances and their bond in the film is extraordinary 🙏🙏



Thank you for making this film❤️#RRRMovie #ProudMoment pic.twitter.com/JCD2oOsXaI — Ananya Nagalla (@AnanyaNagalla) March 25, 2022