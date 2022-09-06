Tuesday, Sep 06, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

SRK, Son Aryan Khan Celebrate Victory Of Their Team Trinbago Knight Riders

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who co-owns Trinbago Knight Riders, and his son Aryan Khan have celebrated the victory of the team which has won in the Women's Caribbean Premier League (CPL) final.

Aryan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan
Aryan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan Credit: Outlook

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Sep 2022 6:17 pm

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who co-owns Trinbago Knight Riders, and his son Aryan Khan have celebrated the victory of the team which has won in the Women's Caribbean Premier League (CPL) final.

Shah Rukh took to Twitter to express his excitement and even congratulated the team.

He wrote: "Every victory is special.... but somehow this one for @TKRiders Women's Squad is well, most special. Well done girls you are all so beautiful and amazing. Yay!!!"

The star's elder son Aryan took to his Instagram story and wrote: "First women's CPL tournament and the first win already secured. Congratulations ladies! Hopefully many more to come..."

According to reports, Tribango Knight Riders defeated Babarbos Royals by 10 runs to win the Women's Caribbean Premier League on Sunday.

On the acting front, Shah Rukh is prepping to return to the silver screen after four years with 'Pathaan', which also stars his 'Chennai Express' co-star Deepika Padukone and actor John Abraham.

Tags

Art & Entertainment Shah Rukh Khan Trinbago Knight Riders Aryan Khan Women's Caribbean Premier League CPL TKRiders Women's Squad Instagram Barbados Royals
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
PAK
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Asia Cup 2022: India Aim For Double Vs Pakistan

Asia Cup 2022: India Aim For Double Vs Pakistan

IND Vs SL, Asia Cup 2022, Super 4, Live: Virat Kohli Departs For A Duck, India (36/2) Rebuild

IND Vs SL, Asia Cup 2022, Super 4, Live: Virat Kohli Departs For A Duck, India (36/2) Rebuild