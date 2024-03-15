Popular television actors Sriti Jha and Arjit Taneja are currently sharing the screen in ‘Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye.’ The actors are being loved by the audience for their portrayal of Amruta and Virat. People are in awe of their onscreen chemistry. Jha and Taneja have been friends for a long time, but this is the first time they are working together. In a recent interview, Sriti Jha opened up about working with Arjit Taneja and how they shoot romantic scenes together.
In a conversation with The Times of India, Sriti Jha revealed that there is no awkwardness between them while they are shooting a romantic scene. She recalled, “We would break into bouts of laughter. We still do. There is no awkwardness because we have actually gone past the point of getting awkward. We have spent a lot of time quietly with each other and talking to each other so most of the things that mentioned can remind us of some inside joke.”
The actor also mentioned that it was easy for her to work with Taneja because of the comfort she shared with him. She continued, “In television, you spend a lot of time on sets. There are times when you are tired, sometimes your anger is misdirected, and you are not in a good mood, during such situations you can vent out to others. Woh joh ek sense of comfort hai, woh set par isse pehle mere saath kabhi nahi hai... Kyunki ye hai mere saath toh hai. Of course, it doesn’t mean I take him for granted.”
Sriti Jha became a household name with her portrayal of Pragya Mehra in the hit television serial, ‘Kumkum Bhagya.’