In a conversation with The Times of India, Sriti Jha revealed that there is no awkwardness between them while they are shooting a romantic scene. She recalled, “We would break into bouts of laughter. We still do. There is no awkwardness because we have actually gone past the point of getting awkward. We have spent a lot of time quietly with each other and talking to each other so most of the things that mentioned can remind us of some inside joke.”