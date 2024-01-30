'Srimanthudu' Director Koratala Siva Faces Legal Charges In A Copyright Infringement Case

Novelist RD Wilson, better known as Sarath Chandra, had filed a complaint against Koratala Siva. The novelist alleged that ‘Srimanthudu’ was inspired by his novel ‘ Chachenta Prema’ which was published in ‘Swathi’ magazine. The novel had won awards. The legal battle began in 2017 when they had approached the Telangana High Court. They asked the court to stop all proceedings against them and had sought relief.