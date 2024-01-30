'Srimanthudu' Director Koratala Siva Faces Legal Charges In A Copyright Infringement Case

Mahesh Babu starrer ‘Srimanthudu’ was released in 2015. The Koratala Siva directorial went on to break records and earn big at the box office. But after almost a decade since the release of the film, the director has found himself in a legal soup as he faces copyright infringement charges.
Novelist RD Wilson, better known as Sarath Chandra, had filed a complaint against Koratala Siva. The novelist alleged that ‘Srimanthudu’ was inspired by his novel ‘ Chachenta Prema’ which was published in ‘Swathi’ magazine. The novel had won awards. The legal battle began in 2017 when they had approached the Telangana High Court. They asked the court to stop all proceedings against them and had sought relief.
The court rejected the cases against Naveen and G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment. However, it retained the case against Koratala Siva. It maintained the trial of the director under the Copyright Infringement Act. The director approached the Supreme Court for his case. But the apex court confirmed the ruling presented by the Nampally court. As a result of which the director is now facing legal action.
The accusation on Koratala Siva alleges the violation of the copyright infringement act. He will be facing legal charges. This decision will impact his illustrious career. It has also sparked discussions on intellectual property rights among Telugu writers and directors.
‘Srimanthudu’ revolved around the story of a man who inherits his father’s business empire. The man happens to visit his ancestral village and he changes the standard of living of the people there which happens to ruffle feathers. The movie starred Mahesh Babu, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, and Rajendra Prasad in pivotal roles.