After a long hiatus, popular television actor Sreejita De is back in the game. The actor is currently being seen on ‘Shaitani Rasmein’ where she is playing a negative role. She tied the knot with her long-term boyfriend, Michael Blohm-Pape, in July 2023. As she makes her way back to television, she praised her husband for managing their home and work in her absence.
In a conversation with ETimes, Sreejita De praised her husband – Michael Blohm-Pape. She talked about how he has always been supportive of her. She recalled how they managed their relationship when she was away for ‘Bigg Boss 16.’ She recalled, “Michael has been more supportive than ever. When I was doing ‘Nazar’, we were dating at that time, we dated for 5 and a half years. He had seen me going for the shoot but at that time we were dating so we had fixed timings, we could meet when we got free. And with ‘Bigg Boss’, he was prepared that we weren’t going to see each other for another 2-3 months. So, we were mentally prepared.”
Advertisement
De continued praising her husband and talked about how he manages the house, including the household chores, in her absence. She added, “I would love to spend quality time with Michael on a blue island, but with ‘Shaitani Rasmein’, it just suddenly happened, and I was on the set shooting and not coming back home. He is very supportive and understanding. I also have two dogs at home, he has his own work and everything, but he is managing very well. I am saying this proudly that I was not expecting this much. Usually, when I am home, he is quite dependent on me. Especially for the household and kitchen chores and I really like it. But he is managing very well.”