In a conversation with ETimes, Sreejita De praised her husband – Michael Blohm-Pape. She talked about how he has always been supportive of her. She recalled how they managed their relationship when she was away for ‘Bigg Boss 16.’ She recalled, “Michael has been more supportive than ever. When I was doing ‘Nazar’, we were dating at that time, we dated for 5 and a half years. He had seen me going for the shoot but at that time we were dating so we had fixed timings, we could meet when we got free. And with ‘Bigg Boss’, he was prepared that we weren’t going to see each other for another 2-3 months. So, we were mentally prepared.”