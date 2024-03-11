Sreejita De Opens Up On Being 'Chudail' To Playing 'Dayan' In 'Shaitani Rasmein'

Actress Sreejita De, who has entered the show 'Shaitani Rasmein' as Chaya Dayan has opened up on her character, who is a formidable woman, adding how she has a strong affinity for supernatural dramas.

Speaking about her role, Sreejita said: "I've previously portrayed a 'chudail,' but this marks my first time embodying a 'dayan'. I have a strong affinity for supernatural dramas due to the ability to fly and wield extraordinary powers they offer. My character is a formidable woman, exceptionally strong, and aged 200 years. Her power resides within her braid, a common motif in such tales."