Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in ‘The Family Star’ where he shared the screen with Mrunal Thakur. The movie failed to resonate with the fans, and it tanked at the box office. After this, fans of the actor pinned their hopes on his next film. Gauging the audience sentiment, Deverakonda shared the new poster of his next film, ‘VD12‘, and fans could not contain their excitement.
Taking to his Instagram, Vijay Deverakonda announced his next film which has been tentatively titled ‘VD12‘. He shared the first look poster of the film which showed him in an intense avatar. The actor was seen standing under the rain and screaming his lungs out. His hair was trimmed to a buzz cut and he looked powerful. Sharing the poster, he wrote, “His Destiny awaits him. Mistakes. Bloodshed. Questions. Rebirth. 28 March 2025. #VD12”
Take a look at the announcement here.
Online reports reveal that the actor will be seen playing the role of a spy in this movie. Reacting to the poster, fans took to the comment section and mentioned that the ‘VD12‘ might prove to be a comeback film for Deverakonda. One fan said, “Okay next blockbuster loading.” A second fan wrote, “As u said in the previous movie, we failed but this time no need to say anything coz the poster itself says everything this time we're hitting hard.” A third fan commented, “Now Vijay Deverakonda sir will tell what is called a comeback.”
‘VD12‘ has been written and directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri. The movie has been bankrolled by Naga Vamsi S – Sai Soujanya. It will be released in theatres on March 28 next year. On the work front, the actor was last seen in a cameo role in Nag Ashwin’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD.’ The role took everyone by surprise. It has been reported that the actor did the cameo for free.