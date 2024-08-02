South Cinema

Vijay Deverakonda Shares First Look Poster Of 'VD12', Film Set To Release On THIS Date Next Year - Check Details Inside

Vijay Deverakonda announced his next film which has been tentatively titled 'VD12'. The movie has been helmed by Gowtham Tinnanuri.

Vijay Deverakonda
Vijay Deverakonda, VD12 Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in ‘The Family Star’ where he shared the screen with Mrunal Thakur. The movie failed to resonate with the fans, and it tanked at the box office. After this, fans of the actor pinned their hopes on his next film. Gauging the audience sentiment, Deverakonda shared the new poster of his next film, ‘VD12‘, and fans could not contain their excitement.

Taking to his Instagram, Vijay Deverakonda announced his next film which has been tentatively titled ‘VD12‘. He shared the first look poster of the film which showed him in an intense avatar. The actor was seen standing under the rain and screaming his lungs out. His hair was trimmed to a buzz cut and he looked powerful. Sharing the poster, he wrote, “His Destiny awaits him. Mistakes. Bloodshed. Questions. Rebirth. 28 March 2025. #VD12”

Take a look at the announcement here.

Online reports reveal that the actor will be seen playing the role of a spy in this movie. Reacting to the poster, fans took to the comment section and mentioned that the ‘VD12‘ might prove to be a comeback film for Deverakonda. One fan said, “Okay next blockbuster loading.” A second fan wrote, “As u said in the previous movie, we failed but this time no need to say anything coz the poster itself says everything this time we're hitting hard.” A third fan commented, “Now Vijay Deverakonda sir will tell what is called a comeback.”

‘VD12‘ has been written and directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri. The movie has been bankrolled by Naga Vamsi S – Sai Soujanya. It will be released in theatres on March 28 next year. On the work front, the actor was last seen in a cameo role in Nag Ashwin’s ‘Kalki 2898 AD.’ The role took everyone by surprise. It has been reported that the actor did the cameo for free.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka Live Score, 1st ODI: Hosts Bat First In Colombo
  2. Eon Morgan Backs 'One Of The Best In World' Brendon Mccullum To Be England's White-ball Coach
  3. India Vs Sri Lanka Toss Update, 1st ODI: Rohit & Co Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka: Sanath Jayasuriya Reveals Issue With SL Team - 'Don't Lack Committment But...'
  5. Delhi Capitals Owners To Buy Majority Stake In English County Team Hampshire
Football News
  1. Football At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Bitter Rivals France, Argentina Meet In Quarter-Finals Amid Racism Spat
  2. Ismaila Sarr Completes English Premier League Return With Crystal Palace
  3. Paris Olympic Games 2024, Men's Football Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Morocco Vs United States Quarter-Final On TV And Online In India
  4. Arne Slot Salutes Harvey Elliott's Quality In Pre-Season Win Over Arsenal
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024, Men's Football Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Egypt Vs Paraguay Quarter-Final On TV And Online In India
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024, Tennis Wrap: Alcaraz, Djokovic, Reach Men's Singles Semifinals; Murray Ends Career
  2. Paris Olympics: Andy Murray 'Looking Forward To Stopping' After Bidding Farewell To Tennis
  3. Paris Olympics: Vekic Sets Up Final With Zheng After Comfortable Semis Win
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Murray's Tennis Career Ends After Doubles Defeat To Fritz, Paul
  5. Paris Olympics: Djokovic Survives Injury Scare To Seal Semi-final Spot - Data Debrief
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Australia, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Pool B Match On TV And Online
  2. IND1-2 BEL, Hockey At Paris Olympics: India Taste First Defeat As Belgium Stay Unbeaten - In Pics
  3. Paris Olympics 2024: India Suffer 1-2 Defeat Against Belgium But Enter Quarterfinals
  4. India 1-2 Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Highlights: Dohmen Guides BEL To Come-From-Behind Win
  5. India Vs Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BEL Pool B Match Live On TV And Online

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Education Is Answer': SC Refuses To Entertain Plea Seeking Eradication Of Superstitions, Sorcery
  2. Thane: Billboard Collapses Over 3 Vehicles Amid Heavy Rain | On Cam
  3. Weather LIVE Updates: Death Toll Mounts To 201 In Wayanad, 264 Injured; IAF's Specialised Drone For Rescue Ops
  4. Centre Announces Cashless Treatment Upto Rs 1.5 Lakh For Road Crash Victims
  5. Air India Suspends Flight To Tel Aviv Till August 8 Amid Middle-East Tension
Entertainment News
  1. Vijay Deverakonda Shares First Look Poster Of 'VD12', Film Set To Release On THIS Date Next Year - Check Details Inside
  2. Taapsee Pannu Cuts Her Birthday Cake With Husband Mathias Boe In Paris; Makes THIS Special Wish
  3. Tara Sutaria Finds Love Again In Arunoday Singh After Break-Up With Aadar Jain? Here's What We Know
  4. 'Khel Khel Mein' Trailer Review: Akshay Kumar Returns To Comedy With Taapsee Pannu And Aces It Like A Pro
  5. Unlikely Heroes In Unprecedented Disasters: A Review Of '2018 - Everyone Is A Hero'
US News
  1. 24 Prisoners Freed In Largest Russia-West Exchange Since Soviet Union Collapse
  2. New Yorkers Are Loving THIS Name For Their Pets, New Analysis Reveals
  3. Americans Are Paying Exorbitant Prices For A Burger Meal | Which City Charges The Highest From Burger Lovers?
  4. Apple Faces Backlash In Thailand Over Promotional Ad Video | Here's Why
  5. McDonald’s Reports First Sales Decline In Four Years But $5 Meal Deal Is Attracting Customers
World News
  1. ‘I Am Here, Feeling The Weight’: From Gaza To Ukraine, A Palestinian Doctor Lives Two Wars
  2. Biden Calls Netanyahu, Reaffirms Commitment To Israel’s Security Against Threats From Iran
  3. 24 Prisoners Freed In Largest Russia-West Exchange Since Soviet Union Collapse
  4. Venezuela: Diplomatic Efforts Underway To Persuade Maduro To Release Election Vote Tallies
  5. Nigeria: Police Fire Gunshots, Tear Gas As Thousands Protest Amid Crisis
Latest Stories
  1. Paris Olympics Day 6 Highlights: Swapnil Kusale Bags Bronze In Men's 50m Rifle 3P; PV Sindhu Crashes Out After Round Of 16 Defeat
  2. Paris Olympics 2024, Swimming Wrap: Medal Winners, Records Setters, Upsets, Key Highlights
  3. Coach Who Guided Manu, Sarabjot To Paris Olympics Medals Given Two Days To Vacate Delhi Home
  4. Kerala Rain: Schools, Colleges Closed Across 7 Districts Amid IMD's Orange Alert
  5. Watch: John Abraham Reacts After His Films Are Called Repetitive At 'Vedaa' Trailer Launch Event
  6. 'Why Didn't She Break Away Sooner': Bombay HC Dismisses Rape Case Against 73-Year-Old Man Calling Relationship 'Consensual'
  7. Weather LIVE Updates: Death Toll Mounts To 201 In Wayanad, 264 Injured; IAF's Specialised Drone For Rescue Ops
  8. School In Delhi's Greater Kailash Receives Bomb Threat; Declared Hoax